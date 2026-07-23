Renee Bauer, Award-Winning Connecticut Family Law Attorney, Joins Untangle as Strategic Partner to Bring AI-Powered Discovery Automation to Family Law Firms

Hamden, Connecticut – Renee Bauer, founder of Happy Even After Family Law, a Connecticut family law firm, has joined Untangle, a B2B SaaS platform built for family law firms, as a strategic partner. In this role, Bauer is bringing her firsthand courtroom experience to bear on Untangle’s mission: automating the paralegal-level discovery work that consumes countless hours in every divorce.

Untangle uses AI to accelerate the document-heavy discovery process at the center of family law litigation — reviewing financial disclosures, flagging inconsistencies, and surfacing the kind of red flags that traditionally take a paralegal or associate days to find by hand. For firms handling complex asset division, hidden income, or business valuation disputes, that speed can directly change case strategy and outcomes.

Bauer’s involvement is focused on the practitioner’s side of the platform: product design, brand, and market growth, informed by her decades of experience running a family law firm. Her firm, Happy Even After Family Law, is also serving as a design and beta partner for Untangle’s attorney-facing product, giving the platform a live testing ground inside a working Connecticut practice.

“Discovery is where family law cases are actually won or lost, and it’s also where firms bleed the most time,” said Bauer. “I’ve spent twenty years combing through financial disclosures looking for the number that doesn’t add up. Untangle does that work in a fraction of the time, which means attorneys spend their hours on strategy and their clients, not spreadsheets. That’s the part of this I couldn’t say no to.”

Not only does Untangle help attorneys do their jobs, it also helps clients get organized. “The most exciting feature of Untangle is that it guides clients through a complete financial onboarding process and helps them get organized and assists them in providing their documentation. That means no more nagging clients for their information. Untangle takes them through the process step-by-step.”

Bauer is a Connecticut Law Tribune Litigator of the Year, a ten-time Super Lawyer honoree, a certified Guardian Ad Litem and Attorney for the Minor Child, and the author of She Who Wins, winner of a 2023 American Book Fest Award, as well as the book, Divorce in Connecticut. She is a frequent media commentator, keynote speaker, and trained mediator, and serves as a legal expert for My Next Chapter.

Untangle was founded by Ryan Carson, a technology entrepreneur with 25 years of experience building and scaling companies, including Treehouse, an online coding school that trained more than a million students before its 2021 acquisition, and Carsonified, a technology events and training company acquired in 2011. Carson, an EY Entrepreneur of the Year honoree, started Untangle after watching family members go through difficult divorces, and set out to apply his product background to a process he saw firsthand was slow, confusing, and paper-heavy.

Bauer’s addition comes as Untangle expands its presence among Connecticut family law firms first with a plan to go national in the coming months. “I think Untangle is going to ultimately save clients thousands of dollars, making the process more affordable and help lawyers do their jobs better. My firm has already seen its impact.”

Happy Even After Family Law, founded by Renee Bauer, represents clients in divorce and family law matters across Connecticut, with offices in Hamden and West Hartford. https://www.familylawyerct.com/ About Untangle Untangle is a B2B SaaS platform that automates paralegal-level discovery work for family law firms, helping attorneys move through financial disclosures and document review faster and with greater accuracy. https://untangle.us/ Original Source

Happy Even After Family Law

2531 Whitney Avenue Hamden, CT 06518

781-789-2863

renee@untangle.us

https://www.familylawyerct.com/

Press Contact : Renee Bauer

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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