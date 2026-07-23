State lifts ATRIO supervision order after insurer restores financial stability

July 23, 2026

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) announced today that it has lifted the order of supervision to ATRIO Health Plans, Inc.

DFR originally put ATRIO under supervision April 13, 2026, because of concerns over the insurer’s financial condition. The company had suffered excessive operating losses over the previous 12 months. Additionally, the financial condition of the company created a claims backlog that caused provider payments to go unpaid.

DFR determined that the conditions giving rise to the supervision no longer exist and the company had taken steps to significantly improve its policyholders’ surplus; therefore, DFR terminated the supervision of the company on July 14. The division was assisted on supervising the company by the California Conservation and Liquidation Office (CACLO).

As of March 31, 2026, ATRIO enrolled a total of about 36,292 Oregonians in its Medicare Advantage plans. The enrollees are in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

“Terminating the supervision of ATRIO is a successful step in the process of regulating insurance companies,” said Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen. “DFR, together with the CACLO team, has shown the strength of the state-based system of regulation and the work we do each day to improve the marketplace for consumers.”

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About Oregon DFR: The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.