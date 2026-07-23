Bastrop Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Roll-Over Crash

Galion – On Thursday, July 23, 2026, shortly after 4:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Cooper Lake Road, just north of Bernie Turner Road. The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Pamela Reynolds of Bastrop.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Reynolds was traveling south on Cooper Lake Road in a 2024 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still under investigation, Reynolds ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Reynolds, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge drivers to always make safe decisions behind the wheel: never drive impaired, always wear a seat belt, and avoid distractions. Taking a few extra seconds to buckle up or slow down can be the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

ST Ryan Davis

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

[email protected]