SCDNR will host public meetings to gather public input regarding the practice of deer hunting with dogs

July 21, 2026

SCDNR has received feedback from hunters, landowners and other members of the public expressing a range of perspectives, including concerns, conflicts and complaints related to hunting deer with dogs. Deer hunting with dogs is a long-established and culturally significant hunting tradition that is practiced primarily in South Carolina's Coastal Plain (Game Zones 3 & 4 only).

The meetings are intended to provide an opportunity for the public to share their views and experiences. For those who are unable to attend in person, SCDNR is also providing an online comment option.

Any changes to laws governing deer hunting with dogs would require action by the South Carolina General Assembly. At this time, no legislation has been introduced or recommended. These meetings are being held solely to gather information and better understand the perspectives of those affected by or interested in the issue.

SCDNR encourages participation from individuals representing all viewpoints to help inform any future recommendations should legislation be considered.

All meetings are open to the public and will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Wednesday, July 22: Clemson Pee Dee Research & Education Center 2200 Pocket Road, Florence, SC 29506. Monday, July 27: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Auditorium 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Monday, August 10: Hampton Street Auditorium 494 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

For updates and additional information, visit the SCDNR website and follow SCDNR on social media.

To make your voice heard by online comments, visit https://arcg.is/0zzqv4.

Comments made on this social media post will not be included in any summary, analysis or reports on the issue. To have your comments included in this information gathering exercise, please utilize the online form or attend a public meeting.