Petrolheadonism Founder Ciro Ciampi Launches Dedicated Channel on Driven

Ciro Ciampi launches a dedicated channel on Driven, the new streaming platform built by car people, for car people. The Stolen (and Recovered) Lamborghini series became an instant hit. Ciro Ciampi stars in the new FAST 10 series on Driven, answering ten rapid-fire questions about his automotive passion, career highlights and the stories behind Petrolheadonism.

The creator behind the Stolen Lamborghini series and Road 2 SEMA brings his automotive adventures to the streaming platform built by car people, for car people.

This channel is everything Petrolheadonism stands for: the cars, the community, the chaos, now streaming in one place, on a platform that actually gets car culture.” — Ciro Ciampi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven (www. getdriven .co), the first cultural media platform for automotive enthusiasts, today announced a dedicated channel from Ciro Ciampi, founder and CEO of Petrolheadonism , serial Lamborghini owner and the man who turned the hunt for a stolen Diablo into must-watch series.British and proudly of Italian descent, forever in love with the American open road, Ciampi is the embodiment of Driven’s “by car people, for car people” promise. His rule is simple: if it has four wheels and burns petrol, he’s interested. (Electric cars may apply in writing. They will not be read.)“Petrol fumes? I wish I could bottle it up and use it as an aftershave,” says Ciampi. “This channel is everything Petrolheadonism stands for: the cars, the community, the chaos, now streaming in one place, on a platform that actually gets car culture.”ON THE CHANNEL:• Stolen Lamborghini Series: the real-life saga of a stolen Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT. The theft, the reward, the lies, the recovery, and the ongoing hunt for the missing parts. True crime, but with better exhaust notes!• Road 2 SEMA Mini-Series: follow the Petrolheadonism team as four outrageous UK builds, led by the Corrado VR6 Clubsport, cross 3,500 miles of America, from New Jersey through Nashville, Memphis, Dallas and Monument Valley to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, raising funds for Make-A-Wish America along the way.• PLUS more incredible content coming up on the platform.The FAST 10: highlightsIn the channel’s signature quick-fire interview, Ciampi owns up to a top speed of 188 mph (on a runway, officer), a first car that was a Volkswagen Beetle, and a most memorable on-camera moment involving an Aventador, an unplanned roadside barbecue, and a fire engine.Asked why he got involved with Driven, the answer is the same reason he started making content in the first place: car culture deserves a home that isn’t squeezed between cat videos and conspiracy theories.Horsepower with heartBeneath the bravado sits a serious charitable engine. Ciampi and the Petrolheadonism team are part of the crew raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, most recently through the trans-USA Road 2 SEMA rally, alongside long-standing support for children’s charities around the globe.The Petrolheadonism channel is available now on Driven, currently in Beta on iOS, Android, select Smart TVs and web. Watch the trailer and explore the channel at www.getdriven.co About PetrolheadonismFounded by Ciro Ciampi, Petrolheadonism is a global community of automotive enthusiasts celebrating everything on four wheels (bar EVs, obviously). Its events bring together supercars, celebrities and tens of thousands of petrolheads, with charity fundraising built into the chassis. If you feel like you’ve got V-Power Unleaded flowing through your veins, this is where you belong.About DrivenDriven is the first cultural media platform for automotive enthusiasts: one place to stream curated content, connect with other car people, and stay current on the latest news and trends. Currently in Beta on iOS, Android, select Smart TVs and web. www.getdriven.co Media contactPetrolheadonismEmail: theoffice@petrolheadonism.comPress assets (imagery, trailer, episode stills) available on request.

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