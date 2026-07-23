Baker Law Group, PLLC Opens Dedicated Criminal Defense Office in Colorado Springs

Baker Law Group, PLLC Ashley White, Member and Team Lead, Baker Law Group, PLLC

Baker Law Group, PLLC expands its Colorado Springs presence with a new criminal defense office serving El Paso County and the surrounding area.

A criminal charge does not have to define what comes next. Every case has facts, and facts can be challenged. That is where defense begins.” — Ashley White

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Law Group, PLLC has opened a new criminal defense office in Colorado Springs, located at 2301 E Pikes Peak Ave Suite 331. The office serves individuals facing criminal charges throughout El Paso County and the broader Colorado Springs area. Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney at Baker Law Group, PLLC is available at the new office to advise clients on criminal defense matters across the full range of charges prosecuted in Colorado's state and federal courts.Criminal Defense Practice AreasBaker Law Group, PLLC defends clients at the new Colorado Springs office across the full spectrum of criminal charges prosecuted in the area. The firm represents individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges, petty offenses, drug offense allegations, domestic violence charges, protective order violations, white-collar criminal matters, sex offense violations, weapons charges, and eligible prior conviction expungement.DUI defense is among the most frequently handled matters at the firm's Colorado locations. Colorado DUI law imposes strict consequences for both first-time and repeat offenders, including license revocation, mandatory interlock requirements, fines, and potential jail time. A Colorado Springs DUI lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC defends clients facing DUI charges at the misdemeanor and felony level throughout El Paso County.Felony and Sex Offense DefenseFor individuals facing felony charges in Colorado Springs, Baker Law Group, PLLC provides experienced defense representation across serious felony charges. The firm's practice includes sex offense allegations, which carry among the most severe consequences of any criminal charge under Colorado law. A conviction can result in lengthy prison sentences, lifetime sex offender registration requirements, and lasting restrictions on housing, employment, and personal freedom. Sex offense cases in Colorado require a defense attorney with a thorough understanding of how evidence is evaluated, how accusations are investigated, and how charges are prosecuted at the state or federal level. A Colorado Springs felony lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC defends clients facing felony charges, including sex offense allegations, in El Paso County and the surrounding courts.Attorney BackgroundAshley White is a Member and Criminal Law Team Lead at Baker Law Group, PLLC, licensed in Colorado. Ashley began her career as a public defender before transitioning to private practice, developing substantial courtroom experience across a high volume of criminal cases. She holds a J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Central Florida. She is a member of the Colorado Bar Association, the Colorado Women's Bar Association, and the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar. Ashley has secured over 60 not guilty jury verdicts for clients facing serious criminal charges, including not guilty verdicts in first-degree murder and sexual assault cases.About Baker Law Group, PLLCBaker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm with offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Northglenn, Las Vegas, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, Albuquerque, and Kansas City. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and organizations across practice areas, including criminal defense, family law, business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and employment law.

Baker Law Group, PLLC

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