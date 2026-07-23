REMINDER: Online Comment Period for U.S. 40 Safety and Operational Improvements in Jackson County, NOW - July 29

REMINDER: JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT KC) is seeking public comment input regarding the U.S. Route 40 Safety and Operational Improvements in Jackson County | Missouri Department of Transportation comment period opened at 4 pm on Tuesday, July 14 until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29. The public is invited to leave questions and comments here MoDOT US 40 Improvements - Public Comments.

A public meeting on the project was held on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.

This project is designed to enhance safety and improve operational efficiency along a 3-mile urban corridor between I-435 and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Jackson County, Missouri.

This project’s urban setting presents unique opportunities, emphasizing a multimodal approach that aims to improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists alike.

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