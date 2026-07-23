TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 54 OPEN in St. Clair Co. Following Storm Repair

Where: U.S. Route 54 between St. Clair Route K and Route V west of Collins

When: As of 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23

What: MoDOT and contractor crews removed sliding rock resulting from recent heavy rain

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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