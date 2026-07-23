REVISED: Holmes Rd. (Route D) to CLOSE near Loch Lloyd for pavement work, July 27-31

CASS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE Route D (Holmes Rd.) between Missouri Route 58 and 166th St. from approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27 until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31 for pavement work. Loch Lloyd Pkwy will still be accessible from the south during the project. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

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