Oregon DOJ Investigators Arrest Tillamook County Man on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Agents with the Oregon Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a Tillamook County man this week after a grand jury indicted him on 30 counts related to child sexual abuse material.

“The analysts, agents and attorneys on our ICAC Task Force do incredibly hard work, day in and day out, so that families in every corner of Oregon can trust that someone is watching out for their kids,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “This arrest is the direct result of their persistence, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the work they do.”

51-year-old Dale Willis was indicted on a 30-count Indictment, including charges of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree, Invasion of Personal Privacy, and Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct. He is being held at the Tillamook County Jail.

Between December 23, 2025, and March 26, 2026, Oregon DOJ received nine cybertips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). ICAC agents used those tips to identify Willis and pinpoint where the abuse was occurring. Agents also learned that Willis was a registered sex offender, convicted in Alaska in 2018 on 10 felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The Task Force also executed two additional search warrants Wednesday, in Ashland and Estacada, marking the 25th and 26th search warrants Oregon DOJ’s ICAC has carried out this year in child sexual abuse material cases.

Charges are accusations only. Willis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.