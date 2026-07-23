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Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

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Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Rae Pickett

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Attorney General Jones Alleges Nexstar/Tegna are Violating Court Order

Virginia joins bipartisan coalition of 13 attorneys general in asking the court to clarify terms of hold-separate order

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jay Jones joined a bipartisan coalition of 13 attorneys general in alleging that Tegna Inc. (Tegna) and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nexstar) are in apparent violation of the court’s hold-separate order following the preliminary injunction issued earlier this year demanding the broadcasting titans stop the merger process while the case proceeds. A Nexstar/Tegna merger would be expected to create the largest broadcast station group in the United States, put more broadcast programming in the hands of fewer people, cut local jobs, increase cable bills, and significantly impact the delivery of news and other media content to Americans nationwide.

In the latest motion, the attorneys general allege that Nexstar’s personnel continuing to sit on Tegna’s Board of Directors violates the court order because it enables Nexstar to improperly control Tegna, and prevents the companies from operating independently while the lawsuit proceeds.

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the reality is the free press is under attack. Fewer local newsrooms mean fewer opportunities for the pursuit of the truth and reduced public accountability. This merger further jeopardizes journalistic integrity and independence of our media at time when it is needed most,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “This office will continue to fight for consumers and for the people who rely on local news stations in communities across the Commonwealth.”

If allowed to proceed, this multibillion-dollar deal would combine the nation’s largest and third-largest television-station conglomerates, creating a titan covering 80% of U.S. television households. Alarmingly, in the weeks leading up to the merger’s closing, reports detailed Nexstar’s firing of long-standing journalists in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Published on: July 23, 2026

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