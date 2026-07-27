IAPSACT Brings Together Connecticut's Independent Package Store Industry for Annual Summerfest & Cricket Tournament

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian American Package Store Association of Connecticut (IAPSACT) will host its Annual Summerfest & Cricket Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club, 560 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118. The event will bring together package store owners, beverage suppliers, distributors, community leaders, elected officials, business professionals and families from across Connecticut for a day of friendly competition, networking, cultural celebration and fundraising.

As one of Connecticut's leading trade organizations representing independent package store owners, IAPSACT continues to strengthen collaboration within the retail beverage industry while promoting advocacy, education, professional development and community engagement.

According to the association, Indian Americans own an estimated 60% of Connecticut's more than 1,200 package store permits, making the community one of the state's most significant small-business sectors and an important contributor to Connecticut's economy.

"The Summerfest & Cricket Tournament is about bringing our industry together beyond business," said Abhin Sheth, spokesperson for IAPSACT. "It's an opportunity to strengthen relationships, celebrate our community, support charitable initiatives and recognize the tremendous contributions independent package store owners make throughout Connecticut."

The event will feature:

Competitive cricket tournament featuring teams from across Connecticut

Networking opportunities for retailers, suppliers and distributors

Community and family activities

Recognition of sponsors and industry partners

Fundraising initiatives supporting IAPSACT's mission

Opportunities for collaboration among small-business owners and beverage industry professionals

Media attending the event will have access to interviews with IAPSACT leadership, package store owners, suppliers, distributors and community leaders. Visual opportunities include live cricket matches, networking activities, awards presentations and community participation throughout the day.

About IAPSACT

The Indian American Package Store Association of Connecticut (IAPSACT) was established to provide a unified voice for package store owners and operators throughout Connecticut. The association promotes advocacy, education, networking, government affairs engagement, resource sharing and community involvement while representing the interests of independent package store owners across the state. Through educational programming, charitable initiatives and industry events, IAPSACT works to strengthen Connecticut's retail beverage industry and the communities it serves.

Event Information

Event: IAPSACT Annual Summerfest & Cricket Tournament

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club

560 Silver Lane

East Hartford, CT 06118

Media Contact

Abhin Sheth

Spokesperson

Indian American Package Store Association of Connecticut (IAPSACT)

Email: info@iapsact.org

Website: https://www.iapsact.org

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