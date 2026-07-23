Minutes Matter: Delaying Water Mitigation Can Turn a Covered Insurance Claim Into Costly Out-of-Pocket Repairs

Gregory Arianoff, VP of Operations, PuroClean of East Las Vegas & The Big Island stands in front of one of their fleet vehicles

Delaying water mitigation by even 24–48 hours can significantly increase repair costs, disrupt businesses, and create conditions for mold growth.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many property owners focus on repairing visible water damage after a plumbing failure, appliance leak, or storm event, restoration professionals warn that the greatest threat often begins after the water appears to be gone.PuroClean of East Las Vegas is encouraging Southern Nevada homeowners and business owners to take immediate action following any water intrusion, emphasizing that rapid mitigation is the single most important factor in reducing property damage, lowering restoration costs, and preventing secondary issues such as mold growth.Whether caused by a broken supply line, overflowing water heater, roof leak, monsoon flooding, or sewage backup, water begins affecting building materials within minutes. Drywall, flooring, insulation, cabinetry, and structural framing can quickly absorb moisture, creating hidden damage that continues long after standing water has been removed."One of the most expensive decisions a property owner can make is waiting," said Gregory Arianoff, Vice President of Operations for PuroClean of East Las Vegas & The Big Island. "By the time mold becomes visible, the damage has often been developing behind walls, beneath flooring, or inside building materials for days. Not only does that increase the scope and cost of restoration, but it can also complicate an insurance claim because many policies expect property owners to take reasonable steps to prevent additional damage after a covered loss. Fast action protects your property, your health, and potentially your insurance coverage."Industry studies consistently show that rapid emergency response dramatically reduces restoration costs by limiting the amount of demolition required and preventing secondary damage. Water losses addressed within the first 24 hours often require less invasive drying procedures than those left untreated for several days.Another critical factor many property owners don't realize is that insurance policies are designed to cover sudden and accidental water losses—not damage that results from delayed action. When a property owner fails to promptly mitigate a covered water loss, secondary damage such as mold growth, deterioration of building materials, and additional structural damage may be excluded or limited under many insurance policies. Acting quickly not only helps preserve the property but can also help protect insurance coverage and reduce significant out-of-pocket expenses.Professional water mitigation includes much more than water extraction. Certified restoration technicians use commercial-grade drying equipment, moisture meters, thermal imaging technology, and scientific drying principles to identify hidden moisture and restore materials to acceptable drying standards before damage progresses.Although Southern Nevada is known for its dry climate, hidden moisture inside homes and commercial buildings can quickly create ideal conditions for mold growth if left untreated. Mold can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours under the right conditions, making immediate mitigation essential for protecting both property and indoor environmental quality.Beyond minimizing repair costs, rapid mitigation also helps reduce business interruption, preserve valuable belongings, and support a smoother insurance claims process through thorough documentation and industry-standard restoration procedures.Serving Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, and surrounding communities, PuroClean of East Las Vegas provides 24/7 emergency water mitigation services backed by advanced industry certifications, specialized drying equipment, and a commitment to compassionate customer care."Our mission is simple," added Daisy Arreola, Office Manager for PuroClean of East Las Vegas. "Respond quickly, minimize damage, and help our customers recover as safely and efficiently as possible. Every hour matters after water damage."As Southern Nevada continues to experience aging infrastructure, seasonal monsoon activity, and unexpected plumbing failures, PuroClean of East Las Vegas remains committed to educating property owners about the importance of immediate response and professional mitigation.For more information about emergency water mitigation services, visit the PuroClean of East Las Vegas website or call (702) 551-3040.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.