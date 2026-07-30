Semper Consulting Expands Into Savannah, Georgia, Marking the Next Chapter of Company Growth

As Semper Consulting expands into Savannah, its newest team represents the next chapter of the organization's continued growth.

Alyra Tiemkongkarn has been named to lead Semper Consulting's newly established office in Savannah, Georgia.

[Alyra] has shown she can translate information to different types of people, but what she has shown the most is that she is the example in all facets of our business.” — Tyler Lozier, President of Semper Consulting

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semper Consulting, a sales consulting firm headquartered in Longwood, Florida, has announced the expansion of its operations into Savannah, Georgia, marking another milestone in the company's continued growth. The new office will be led by Alyra Tiemkongkarn, whose leadership and professional development within the organization reflect Semper Consulting's commitment to developing future business leaders from within.The expansion comes as Savannah continues to experience growth across a variety of industries, creating new opportunities for business development, recruiting, and community engagement. According to Semper Consulting, the market's strong potential made it a natural choice for the company's newest office.For Semper Consulting President Tyler Lozier , the expansion represents the core purpose behind Semper Consulting's growth: developing individuals into capable business leaders."Our business is a people-helping-people business," he explained. "Showing that we can take someone and develop them into their own business owner is the function behind our business. It gives everyone the confidence that when they come into Semper, we create successful people."Alyra's appointment to lead the Savannah office highlights that philosophy in action. Throughout her time at Semper Consulting, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead by example while helping others grow alongside her.According to Lozier, Alyra has distinguished herself through her ability to develop people, motivate those around her, and communicate effectively with individuals from a variety of backgrounds. Above all, he believes she has earned the opportunity by consistently setting the standard for others."She has shown that she can develop people, lead, and motivate," Lozier shared. "She has shown she can translate information to different types of people, but what she has shown the most is that she is the example in all facets of our business."Over the coming year, Semper Consulting expects the Savannah office to strengthen client partnerships while creating opportunities for future leaders to develop professionally . The organization also anticipates expanding its presence in the region by continuing to recruit, mentor, and promote individuals who demonstrate the drive to grow within the business."I expect greatness," Lozier said. "I expect them to exceed all expectations and bring the most value to the client in Savannah. I expect them to develop and promote people just like we do here in Orlando."The expansion also reinforces Semper Consulting's long-term vision of building leaders who can confidently guide future offices. By demonstrating that career advancement is earned through performance and development, the company believes expansions like this encourage others to pursue leadership opportunities within the organization."It gives leaders confidence in their business owner because they're learning from someone who has done exactly what they're working toward," Lozier noted. "She'll continue pushing people to succeed."Looking back on Alyra's growth within the organization, Lozier reflected, "I'm proud of where she started to where she is now. She wasn't sure this business was for her at first, but she sacrificed a lot to get where she is today, and it's all paid off."With plans to continue expanding nationwide, Semper Consulting is actively seeking individuals who align with the company's vision for growth, leadership development, and business ownership opportunities. Those interested in joining the team are encouraged to connect with Semper Consulting's recruiting team to learn more about available career paths and development opportunities.About Semper ConsultingSemper Consulting is a sales consulting firm based in Longwood, Florida. With a focus on client growth, leadership development, and community impact, they partner with organizations and professionals to deliver results-driven strategies and foster long-term success.

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