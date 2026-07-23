Dr. Jules Walters Brings the Breast Preserve™ Technique to New Orleans

Dr. Jules Walters, MD The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa logo New Orleans Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Walters, and staff The MODERN Plastic Surgery Reception area The MODERN Plastic Surgery Interior

The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa introduces a breast augmentation approach focused on tissue respect, smaller incisions, and a smoother recovery experience.

Breast augmentation has changed. Patients are asking better questions now,” — Dr. Jules Walters

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa, led by double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jules Walters, is announcing the availability of the Breast Preserve™ technique for patients seeking breast augmentation in the New Orleans area . The approach supports a modern shift in breast surgery that leads to less disruption, greater precision, and results that look balanced with the patient’s frame.The Breast Preserve™ technique, also associated with the Motiva Preservé™ Method, uses a refined surgical approach intended to limit tissue trauma during implant placement. At The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa, the procedure is offered for patients who want breast enhancement with a more controlled recovery profile and a result that suits their body rather than overpowering it. The practice’s site describes Dr. Walters as a New Orleans native, double board-certified in plastic surgery and general surgery, with a focus on face, breast, and body procedures.“Breast augmentation has changed. Patients are asking better questions now,” said Dr. Jules Walters, founder of The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa. “They want volume, shape, and proportion, but they also care about recovery, incision size, and how the breast tissue is handled during surgery. The Breast Preserve™ technique fits that conversation because it puts surgical restraint and tissue respect at the center of the plan.”The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa serves patients throughout New Orleans, Metairie, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the Gulf Coast. The practice lists preservation breast augmentation and the Motiva Preservé™ Method among its breast surgery offerings, with content focused on natural-looking results and reduced disruption during recovery.For patients in New Orleans, the appeal is practical. Work, family, Mardi Gras weekends, humid summers, and full calendars leave little room for a recovery that feels out of proportion to the procedure. The Breast Preserve™ technique gives appropriate candidates another option to discuss during consultation, especially those interested in breast augmentation with a tissue-conscious surgical plan.The consultation remains the most important step. During a breast augmentation evaluation, Dr. Walters reviews the patient’s goals, frame, skin quality, breast position, implant options, and recovery expectations before recommending any surgical route. Some patients may benefit from the Breast Preserve™ technique. Others may need a different approach, such as a breast lift, implant exchange, or a more traditional augmentation plan.The MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa is located at 3100 Galleria Drive, Suite 205, Metairie, LA 70001, and can be reached at (504) 517-6200.

New Breast Preserve™ Breast Augmentation Technique Now Available in New Orleans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.