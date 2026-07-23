Lawmakers encourage Montgomery County residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Aron Maberry, R-Clarksville, and State Rep. Michael Lankford, R-Palmyra, are encouraging Montgomery County residents to take advantage of the Volunteer State’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, providing families an opportunity to save on essential school-related purchases before the new academic year.

Designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, the state’s annual tax-free weekend begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, qualifying clothing, school supplies, computers and tablets may be purchased free of state sales tax. Items sold online are also eligible. Tax-exempt items purchased must be for personal use and not for business or trade purposes.

“Strong fiscal management allows Tennessee to continue delivering meaningful tax relief to working families,” Lankford and Maberry said in a joint statement. “Our annual sales tax holiday helps parents save on essentials their children need for a strong start to the school year while reinforcing our commitment to keeping Tennessee one of the lowest-taxed states in the nation.”

Tax-exempt items include:

General apparel with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

School and art supplies priced at $100 or less per item, including backpacks, binders, crayons, paper, pencils, clay, paints and drawing pads

Computers and tablets for personal use priced at $1,500 or less

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information on the state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend, including lists of exempt and non-exempt items, visit TnTaxHoliday.com.

Rep. Aron Maberry represents District 68, which includes Clarksville and part of Montgomery County.

Rep. Michael Lankford represents District 75, which includes part of Montgomery County.

###