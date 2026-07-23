Rep. Kirk Haston encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“Every new school year brings excitement, opportunity and long list of supplies for families to purchase,” Haston said. “As a father and educator, I know these costs can add up quickly, especially for families with multiple children. This sales tax holiday helps parents keep more of their hard-earned money while making sure their students have what they need for a successful year.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Kirk Haston represents District 72 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Chester, Decatur, Perry and parts of Hardin and Henderson counties.

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