Conejo Cleaning Launches to Bring Reliable, Vetted Commercial Cleaning to Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks

Conejo Cleaning & Maintenance

Conejo Cleaning & Maintenance

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Our Team

Gym Cleaning Service Simi Valley

Gym Cleaning Service Simi Valley

Office Cleaning Simi Valley

Office Cleaning Simi Valley

Property Maintenance Simi Valley

Property Maintenance Simi Valley

New cleaning company offers background-checked crews and one accountable point of contact for offices, medical facilities, and schools across the Conejo Valley.

As an owner of a local business, we have gone through the gamut of poor-quality cleaning companies. I saw a need for better service and decided to be the one who makes the change in this industry.”
— Mark Bradley
SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conejo Cleaning, a new locally operated commercial cleaning company in Simi Valley, today announced its official launch, serving businesses throughout Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and the surrounding Conejo Valley. The company delivers dependable janitorial and specialty cleaning built around consistent, background-checked crews and a single accountable point of contact.

Conejo Cleaning enters a market where many facility managers and business owners quietly tolerate the same frustrations: rotating crews who never learn the building, missed details that pile up over time, and no clear person to call when something goes wrong. The company was founded to fix exactly that, pairing commercial-grade results with the reliability and responsiveness of a local team that knows the area and answers the phone.

"Businesses here don't need another vendor that disappears after the first month," said Mark Bradley, Founder of Conejo Cleaning. "They need a cleaning partner they can count on, with the same vetted crew, the same standard every visit, and one person who owns the outcome. That consistency is what we built the company around."

Conejo Cleaning offers a full range of commercial services, including office and janitorial cleaning, medical facility disinfection, commercial floor care and carpet cleaning, window cleaning, restroom sanitation, and post-construction cleanup. The company also handles specialized environments such as schools and campuses, fitness centers, movie theaters, and multi-tenant properties. Every job is performed by background-checked staff using EPA-approved and eco-friendly products where appropriate, with protocols matched to the sensitivity of each space.

For local businesses, the launch means access to a cleaning provider that treats consistency as the product rather than an afterthought. Conejo Cleaning offers flexible day, night, and after-hours scheduling built to work around operations instead of interrupting them, along with free on-site walkthroughs to scope each facility's specific needs before any commitment.

"We're local, and we plan to stay local," added Mark Bradley. "When a Simi Valley medical office or a Thousand Oaks property manager calls, they're getting a team invested in this community's reputation, not a national account number."

Conejo Cleaning is now booking free walkthroughs for businesses across Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, Newbury Park, and the greater Conejo Valley.

About Conejo Cleaning

Conejo Cleaning is a locally operated commercial cleaning company serving Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and the surrounding Conejo Valley. The company provides janitorial, disinfection, floor care, window cleaning, and specialty commercial cleaning services delivered by consistent, background-checked crews. Conejo Cleaning is committed to dependable service, clear communication, and a single accountable point of contact for every client. To schedule a free walkthrough, visit conejocleaning.com or call (805) 678-8713

Jonathan Johnson
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1710 N. Moorpark Rd, #135
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