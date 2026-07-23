RCP urges new prime minister and secretary of state for health and social care to tackle health inequalities and invest in the NHS workforce

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the new prime minister, The Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP, and the new secretary of state for health and social care, The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, urging action on health inequalities, prevention, social care reform and long-term NHS workforce planning.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘We congratulate Andy Burnham on becoming prime minister and look forward to working with him and his government to improve the nation’s health and strengthen the NHS. We also congratulate Yvette Cooper on her appointment as secretary of state for health and social care and stand ready to work with her on the challenges facing the medical workforce and the patients they care for.

'We are encouraged to see the new government’s emphasis on tackling the social care crisis. Too many people are unable to access the care they need, leading to poorer health outcomes and avoidable pressure on NHS services. Lack of social care capacity can lead to delayed discharge from hospital, overcrowding, corridor care and the unacceptable use of temporary care environments.

'We welcome the new government’s focus on prevention – a key theme in the prime minister’s inaugural speech. Every day, our members see the impact of preventable illnesses on our patients. Factors such as poverty, poor housing, unhealthy food environments and air pollution continue to drive ill health and shorten lives. The social determinants of health have a profound effect on health outcomes and are a major driver of persistent health inequalities across the country. Public health approaches must be embedded within the NHS and beyond, and we call for a cross-government strategy that tackles the root causes of ill health and gives everyone the opportunity to live a healthier life.

'A new workforce plan is still outstanding and we urge the new government to change tack and start engaging meaningfully with the profession on its development. This is absolutely essential for any new plan’s credibility and ultimate success.

‘The RCP and our members stand ready to support the government in improving health outcomes, reducing inequalities and building an NHS and care system that is fit for the future.’