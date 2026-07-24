American Blonde Is Loud and Proud On Rowdy New Single, 'Delta Home'

American Blonde "Delta Home" single cover American Blonde L-R: WIll, Zach, Tinka, Nata and Pete Credit: Libby Rafada-Switzer Garrett

Band To Join Multi-Platinum Rockers CANDLEBOX On Select "Can’t Quit You" Tour Dates This October

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Blonde ’s new single, “Delta Home,” is the title track from the Mississippi-born five-piece band’s upcoming October EP. The record kicks off with a snaking slide that shouts out the Rock direction of the track and proves they are “loud and proud” of their heritage. Produced by Grammy-nominee and Cage The Elephant founding member Lincoln Parish, the energy never wanes. Center Stage Magazine premiered the single which is available now Born with the Delta BluesRaised on Rock n RollWhole lotta faith in countryAnd a little bit of Motown soulI’m a home grown southern girlLoud proud and trueWe say HOWDYWe get ROWDYAnd gonna give a little taste to you (N. Morris Clossman, C. Morris Long, M. Mulch)“Delta Home” encapsulates the spirit of American Blonde. Drummer Tinka notes, “Every fiber of our soul and being is undeniably inspired and fueled by our collective Delta heritage. It shows the world who we are and where we come from.”There are some special guests on the record as well. To bring a sense of “home” to the track, the band invited their hometown choir and choral students from the Delta State Vocal Collective and the Delta Music Institute to sing on the record. Lead vocalist Nata recalls, “Those places mentored us and helped shape us as musicians – so to hear those voices means the world to us.”Tour DatesJuly 24 - Gulfport, MS - WXXV-TV “Morning Show”July 24 - Biloxi, MS - Ground Zero Blues ClubJuly 26 - Nashville, TN - Assembly Food HallJuly 31 - Huntsville, AL - WAAY- TV “Midday News”July 31 - Huntsville, AL - The Open BottleAug 14 - Savannah, GA - Barrelhouse SouthAug 21 - Starkville, MS - Rick’s CafeOct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for CandleboxOct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for CandleboxOct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed - Opening for CandleboxStay Social with AMERICAN BLONDE:Website | Instagram | FB | X | TikTok | YouTube | SpotifyABOUT AMERICAN BLONDEAmerican Blonde is a Mississippi-born band, fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, which is redefining modern Country by crafting a bold fusion of Rock, Soul and Southern storytelling. They began their musical journey as the teenage sister trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances, major festival stages, UK tours, and as finalists in the Ryman Auditorium’s artist programs. Entering a new era, American Blonde’s current lineup reflects their evolution into a full-band identity featuring Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). The group is working with Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish to craft their most ambitious project to date. Their upcoming EP, DELTA HOME, will be released in October. With their return, American Blonde is not just resuming the conversation, they are now directing it.

American Blonde "Delta Home" ( YT Audio)

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