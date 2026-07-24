American Blonde Is Loud and Proud On Rowdy New Single, 'Delta Home'
Band To Join Multi-Platinum Rockers CANDLEBOX On Select "Can’t Quit You" Tour Dates This OctoberNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Blonde’s new single, “Delta Home,” is the title track from the Mississippi-born five-piece band’s upcoming October EP. The record kicks off with a snaking slide that shouts out the Rock direction of the track and proves they are “loud and proud” of their heritage. Produced by Grammy-nominee and Cage The Elephant founding member Lincoln Parish, the energy never wanes. Center Stage Magazine premiered the single which is available now.
Born with the Delta Blues
Raised on Rock n Roll
Whole lotta faith in country
And a little bit of Motown soul
I’m a home grown southern girl
Loud proud and true
We say HOWDY
We get ROWDY
And gonna give a little taste to you (N. Morris Clossman, C. Morris Long, M. Mulch)
“Delta Home” encapsulates the spirit of American Blonde. Drummer Tinka notes, “Every fiber of our soul and being is undeniably inspired and fueled by our collective Delta heritage. It shows the world who we are and where we come from.”
There are some special guests on the record as well. To bring a sense of “home” to the track, the band invited their hometown choir and choral students from the Delta State Vocal Collective and the Delta Music Institute to sing on the record. Lead vocalist Nata recalls, “Those places mentored us and helped shape us as musicians – so to hear those voices means the world to us.”
Tour Dates
July 24 - Gulfport, MS - WXXV-TV “Morning Show”
July 24 - Biloxi, MS - Ground Zero Blues Club
July 26 - Nashville, TN - Assembly Food Hall
July 31 - Huntsville, AL - WAAY- TV “Midday News”
July 31 - Huntsville, AL - The Open Bottle
Aug 14 - Savannah, GA - Barrelhouse South
Aug 21 - Starkville, MS - Rick’s Cafe
Oct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for Candlebox
Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for Candlebox
Oct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed - Opening for Candlebox
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ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE
American Blonde is a Mississippi-born band, fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, which is redefining modern Country by crafting a bold fusion of Rock, Soul and Southern storytelling. They began their musical journey as the teenage sister trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances, major festival stages, UK tours, and as finalists in the Ryman Auditorium’s artist programs. Entering a new era, American Blonde’s current lineup reflects their evolution into a full-band identity featuring Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). The group is working with Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish to craft their most ambitious project to date. Their upcoming EP, DELTA HOME, will be released in October. With their return, American Blonde is not just resuming the conversation, they are now directing it.
MARTHA Elizabeth MOORE
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American Blonde "Delta Home" ( YT Audio)
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