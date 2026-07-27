Jeremy Fishnick approaches real estate as a marketing problem—not a listing task—helping sellers in Madison, Verona, and Southwest Wisconsin attract the right buyers.

The firm is using buyer wish lists from Perfect Home Finder to identify homeowners who may match real local demand.

If we know what buyers are looking for, we can sometimes identify homeowners who may be a fit before they ever list.” — Jeremy Fishnick, Fishnick Realty Advisors

LANCASTER, WI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishnick Realty Advisors is using buyer demand from its Perfect Home Finder program to help 608 area homeowners understand whether their property may match what active buyers are looking for.The program begins with buyers describing the home they want. That may include a specific town, school district, price range, lot size, garage setup, bedroom count, acreage, or other details.Those buyer wish lists can also create an opportunity for homeowners."If we know what buyers are looking for, we can sometimes identify homeowners who may be a fit before they ever list," said Jeremy Fishnick of Fishnick Realty Advisors. "That does not mean every homeowner wants to sell. But it creates a better conversation."Fishnick said many homeowners are not actively trying to sell, but they may pay attention if a serious buyer is looking for a home like theirs.The approach is intended to create more useful matches in a market where public inventory does not always reflect real demand."The public market only shows what is listed," Fishnick said. "It does not always show who would consider selling if the right buyer or right next step appeared."Key facts:- Organization: Fishnick Realty Advisors- Advisor: Jeremy Fishnick- Market served: the 608 area of Wisconsin, including Southwest and South Central Wisconsin- Program: Perfect Home Finder- Primary audience: homeowners who may match current buyer demand- Main problem addressed: public inventory does not always reveal real buyer demand- Public URL: https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com 608 area homeowners who want to know whether their home may match current buyer demand can contact Fishnick Realty Advisors at https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com About Fishnick Realty AdvisorsFishnick Realty Advisors helps buyers and sellers across Wisconsin's 608 area make clearer real estate decisions through practical planning, targeted marketing, and local market guidance.

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