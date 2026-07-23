FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 23, 2026 Lt. Governor David Wasinger Leads National Discussion on Healthy Aging and Economic Opportunity at National Lieutenant Governors Association Meeting DENVER, Colo. — Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger today moderated a national panel discussion at the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Annual Meeting, bringing together state leaders and nationally recognized experts to examine the opportunities and challenges created by America’s rapidly aging population. Addressing lieutenant governors and other state leaders from across the country, Wasinger emphasized that longer life expectancies and changing demographics require innovative public policies that strengthen economic opportunity while helping older Americans remain healthy, independent, and engaged in their communities. “Longer life expectancies, declining birth rates, and changing population trends are reshaping our workforce, healthcare system, retirement, housing, and the way our communities grow,” said Lt. Governor Wasinger. “As Missouri’s Senior Advocate, I am committed to advancing practical, innovative solutions that help older Americans age with dignity while protecting economic opportunity and improving quality of life for future generations.” The panel featured two nationally respected leaders in aging policy: Jarett Hughes, President and CEO of Leverage Colorado, discussed strategies to strengthen financial security, expand economic opportunity, and reduce the cost of aging through innovative public policy.

Lori Parham, Senior Vice President of State Affairs for AARP, highlighted initiatives that empower Americans age 50 and older while strengthening families, communities, and state partnerships. Following the presentations, Wasinger moderated a discussion among lieutenant governors from across the nation focused on successful state initiatives, legislative priorities, and best practices that promote healthy aging, economic security, and greater independence for older Americans. “As states prepare for the future, we have an opportunity to view an aging population not simply as a challenge, but as an asset,” Wasinger said. “By sharing ideas and learning from one another, we can develop policies that improve lives while strengthening our states’ economies.” About David Wasinger David Wasinger serves as Missouri’s 49th Lt. Governor. Wasinger is a lifelong Missourian, raised in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and Vanderbilt University School of Law, building a career as an attorney who stood up to powerful special interests and fought for justice for everyday Americans. ### Media Contact: Chris Walker

Chris.Walker@ltgov.mo.gov

Office: (573) 751-4727 Office of Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger

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