Jeremy Fishnick approaches real estate as a marketing problem—not a listing task—helping sellers in Madison, Verona, and Southwest Wisconsin attract the right buyers.

Fishnick Realty Advisors is using Perfect Home Finder to help move-up buyers plan the next home before listing the current one.

A lot of people are not against moving. They are against being stuck.” — Jeremy Fishnick, Fishnick Realty Advisors

LANCASTER, WI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishnick Realty Advisors is using its Perfect Home Finder program to help 608 area homeowners solve one of the most common move-up problems: finding the next home before selling the current one.Many homeowners would consider moving if they knew where they were going. But they do not want to list their current home, sell quickly, and then feel rushed into the wrong next house.The Perfect Home Finder program gives move-up buyers a more practical starting point. Instead of asking homeowners to list first and figure out the next step later, Fishnick Realty helps them define the next home they would actually want."A lot of people are not against moving," said Jeremy Fishnick of Fishnick Realty Advisors. "They are against being stuck. They do not want to sell their current home and then scramble."The program allows homeowners to map out the next-home target first, including location, price range, home style, lot size, accessibility needs, garage needs, and other important details.Fishnick said this is especially useful across the 608 area, where the right home may not be easy to find on demand."If someone would move for the right property, we should know what that property looks like," Fishnick said. "Then we can look for it with more intention."Key facts:- Organization: Fishnick Realty Advisors- Advisor: Jeremy Fishnick- Market served: the 608 area of Wisconsin, including Southwest and South Central Wisconsin- Program: Perfect Home Finder- Primary audience: move-up homeowners- Main problem addressed: finding the next home before selling the current one- Public URL: https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com 608 area homeowners who would consider moving if the right home appeared can start at https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com About Fishnick Realty AdvisorsFishnick Realty Advisors helps buyers and sellers across Wisconsin's 608 area make clearer real estate decisions through practical planning, targeted marketing, and local market guidance.

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