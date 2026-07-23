Treasury Disrupts Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas Financial Networks

WASHINGTON—Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (EMB) official, along with three individuals and three entities that have provided material support to Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Two of the designated entities are sham charities tied to the Muslim Brotherhood that funneled substantial funding to Hamas’s military wing, even as the terrorist organization continues to obstruct a peaceful resolution in Gaza.

“The Trump Administration will relentlessly pursue terrorists and those who finance them,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Whether operating under the guise of charities, businesses, or underground financial networks, those who enable Hamas will be exposed, sanctioned, and held accountable.”

Today’s action further exposes a multi‑layered typology in which Muslim Brotherhood affiliates and Hamas‑directed front organizations operate transnational fundraising channels, using charitable facades and underground banking networks to move and disguise funds across jurisdictions.

Today’s sanctions build on OFAC’s prior actions against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood—including measures announced on March 12, 2026 and January 21, 2026—targeting Hamas’s global network of financial facilitators, operatives, and sham charities that support its terrorist activities. Today’s action also reflects close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Customs and Border Protection, whose contributions helped illuminate key nodes of Hamas’s clandestine financial infrastructure.

Today’s designations were issued pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, the United States’ core counterterrorism sanctions authority. On October 31, 2001, the U.S. Department of State designated Hamas pursuant to E.O. 13224 for having committed, or posing a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals, or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. Hamas is also designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

SENIOR EGYPTIAN MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD OFFICIAL

Mahmoud al-Abyari (al-Abyari) is a United Kingdom-based senior leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (EMB), a group that OFAC designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in January 2026. He is the Secretary General of the Muslim Brotherhood General Secretariat and has a long history of senior leadership roles within the Muslim Brotherhood.

Al-Abyari also supported the fundraising for U.S.-designated institutions like Filistin Vakfi and Hayat Yolu, which OFAC previously sanctioned for their ties to Hamas, and worked with Muslim Brotherhood groups to support and provide financial assistance to Hamas.

Al-Abyari is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.

HAMAS FUNDRAISING CHARITIES

Using the alias Seven Spikes Global, Indonesia-based Tujah Bulah Global was created by Hamas to fundraise and provide revenue for the Hamas military wing. Similarly, the Gaza-based Madad Palestine Charitable Society was also created by Hamas as a front to raise funds for the Hamas military wing. Madad Palestine Charitable Society funds were collected reportedly for the benefit of civilians but were instead knowingly diverted by Hamas for military purposes.

Tujah Bulah Global and Madad Palestine Charitable Society are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas.

HAMAS MONEY EXCHANGE

Türkiye-based El-Kahira for General Trading (El-Kahira) has transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hamas. Türkiye-based Khuldun Khamis Zakaria Alden (Alden) is the owner of El-Kahira, while Türkiye-based Zaid Issam Ahmed Al-Jebouri (Zaid), and Abdullah Issam Ahmad Al-Jebouri (Abdullah) are shareholders of El-Kahira. El-Kahira provided underground banking services, servicing both fiat and cryptocurrencies, to known Sweden-based organized crime groups like Foxtrot Network. Zaid and Abdullah also provided underground banking services for a separate organized criminal group.

El-Kahira for General Trading and Khuldun Khamis Zakaria Alden are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas.

Zaid Issam Ahmed Al-Jebouri and Abdullah Issam Ahmad Al-Jebouri are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for owning or controlling, directly or indirectly, El-Kahira for General Trading.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC’s Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing or conspiring to cause U.S. persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades U.S. sanctions. Individuals located in the U.S. or abroad who provide information about sanctions violations to FinCEN’s whistleblower incentive program may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000.

Furthermore, engaging in certain transactions involving the persons designated today may risk the imposition of secondary sanctions on participating foreign financial institutions. OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions on opening or maintaining, in the United States, a correspondent account or a payable-through account of a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates any significant transaction on behalf of a person who is designated pursuant to the relevant authority.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC’s guidance on Filing a Petition for Removal from an OFAC List.

Click here for more information on the persons designated today.

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