Fishnick Realty Launches Perfect Home Finder for 608 Area Buyers

Jeremy Fishnick approaches real estate as a marketing problem—not a listing task—helping sellers in Madison, Verona, and Southwest Wisconsin attract the right buyers.

The program helps Wisconsin buyers describe the home they want so Fishnick Realty can search public listings and possible pre-market matches.

A lot of buyers are not just looking for any house. They have a specific picture in mind.” — Jeremy Fishnick, Fishnick Realty Advisors

LANCASTER, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishnick Realty Advisors announced the launch of its Perfect Home Finder program for buyers looking across Wisconsin's 608 area.The program is designed for buyers who are tired of checking the same public listing sites and still not finding the right fit. Instead of starting with whatever is already online, buyers tell Fishnick Realty what they are actually looking for, including area, price range, style, bedroom and bathroom needs, acreage, garage needs, and other must-haves.Fishnick Realty then uses that information to help identify possible matches, including homes that may not be publicly listed yet."A lot of buyers are not just looking for any house," said Jeremy Fishnick of Fishnick Realty Advisors. "They have a specific picture in mind. The problem is that the right home may not be sitting online the day they check. Perfect Home Finder gives us a better way to search with intention."The program is especially relevant across the 608 area, where the best-fit home may come from timing, relationships, and direct outreach, not just another saved search.Fishnick said the goal is to make the process feel more practical and less reactive."If a family tells us exactly what they want, we can start looking for that home instead of waiting for them to get frustrated," Fishnick said. "It also gives homeowners a reason to raise their hand if they have a property that may fit a real buyer."Key facts:- Organization: Fishnick Realty Advisors- Advisor: Jeremy Fishnick- Market served: the 608 area of Wisconsin, including Southwest and South Central Wisconsin- Program: Perfect Home Finder- Primary audience: buyers who are not finding the right fit through public listing sites- Public URL: https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com Buyers across the 608 area can request the Perfect Home Finder at https://phf.fishnickrealtyadvisors.com About Fishnick Realty AdvisorsFishnick Realty Advisors helps buyers and sellers across Wisconsin's 608 area make clearer real estate decisions through practical planning, targeted marketing, and local market guidance.

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