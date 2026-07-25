KEYS Empowers to Distribute Community Food Packages While Building Long-Term Healing in West Baltimore

Nonprofit continues food distribution, launches Community Ambassador program, and advances construction of the KEYS Community Healing Village

KEYS believes our food distribution program can bridge the gap to create a healthy, happy and stable home without the worry of food insecurity.” — Mujahid Muhammad, KEYS Empowers Founder

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEYS Empowers , a Baltimore-based movement at the intersection of healing, education, and leadership, is again distributing food packages to those in need at the site of the future KEYS Community Healing Village (1511 Ashburton Street). Held on Saturday, July 25, beginning at 11am until everything is gone, the distribution is open to families and community members. The previous food and supply event occurred on May 30.“KEYS believes our food distribution program can bridge the gap to create a healthy, happy and stable home without the worry of food insecurity,” said KEYS Empowers Founder, Mujahid Muhammad. “While the KEYS Community Healing Village is still under construction, our mission is already alive. We are not waiting for our doors to open to begin serving our community. This is the early expression of what the Healing Village is meant to be: a place of nourishment, dignity, connection, and care.”The KEYS Empowers Healing Village resides in the center of a food desert. Once KEYS Empowers officially opens its new facilities, the organization seeks to provide meals to 300 families per day, year-round. That’s why this temporary meal distribution program will be at the same site so the organization can build long-term connections with these families.KEYS Empowers is transforming a Baltimore neighborhood by creating spaces and opportunities where healing, learning, and leadership thrive. Its culinary therapy programming began on June 8. As a Baltimore City Schools Board Commissioner, Muhammad witnesses firsthand students accessing the district’s free meal program. Summers can be challenging without daily access, and it exacerbates the impact food has on a child, which ranges from food insecurity to setbacks in learning, to mental and behavioral health issues, and more.“What began as a community initiative has evolved into a transformative force dedicated to igniting human potential through access, compassion, and connection,” said Muhammad. “We’re building a central hub where every day will be spent engaging, educating, feeding and empowering the members of our community who need it the most. We are empowered by the opportunity to cook with the same families we serve.”Launching Community AmbassadorsAlongside its food distribution efforts, KEYS Empowers is launching a new Community Ambassador Program to develop neighborhood leaders who will help expand outreach, organize volunteers and strengthen connections in the area.Selected KEYS Ambassadors will receive leadership development, training, organizational resources, and ongoing support to help mobilize their neighborhoods around community service and volunteer initiatives."Our neighborhoods already have incredible leaders who care deeply about their communities," said Muhammad. "We simply want to invest in them, equip them with additional tools, and help amplify the work they're already doing. These ambassadors understand their communities better than anyone, and together we'll create even greater impact."Once fully constructed, the KEYS Community Healing Village will stand as a place of connection, growth, and opportunity where healing is practiced in action. It will engage community members of all ages and backgrounds, offering a space to learn, rebuild, and belong. Through mentorship that restores confidence, education that opens new paths, and care that tends to both emotional well-being and physical health, the Village will serve as a reminder that true strength is found in the Baltimore community.The 501c3 organization aims to combat the long-standing and far-reaching effects of trauma on families, individuals, and youth in an era of limited resources available to families in marginalized communities.To learn more about KEYS Community Healing Village or to make a charitable contribution to its mission, please visit keysempowers.org/healing-village # # #About KEYS EmpowersTransforming lives since 2009, we do more than care; we empower. Born in Baltimore, Empowers stands at the intersection of healing, education, and leadership. We are a community in motion, igniting potential through connection and helping individuals see themselves as capable, whole, and powerful. Through mentoring youth, supporting families, and driving healing with compassion and access, we don’t just talk about potential—we activate it. Our name is our promise: to empower.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.