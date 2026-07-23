GBU Life Celebrates 134th Birthday by Helping Others Celebrate Their Own

GBU Life employees and producers during a Birthday Bash event at the GBU Life Home Office.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBU Life celebrated its 134th birthday by giving back through its Birthday Bash Initiative, a community-driven effort designed to help make birthdays more special for individuals and families in need.In honor of its founding year, 1892, GBU Life set a goal of assembling and donating 1,892 birthday cake kits by June 30, 2026. Distributed through nonprofit partners serving children and families facing financial hardship, the cake kits helped provide resources for birthday celebrations to those who may otherwise go without.While new, this initiative wasn’t entirely unfamiliar to GBU Life. The organization has had a longstanding commitment to strengthening communities and creating impact beyond just providing financial services. Through its dedicated network of employees, agents, members, and community partners, GBU Life surpassed its goal, donating more than 2,601 birthday cake kits.As part of the Birthday Bash Initiative, GBU Life members, agents, employees and community partners participated in Birthday Bash events across the country, interactive gatherings where volunteers assembled cake kits for local nonprofit organizations. Additional support included collection sites, individual kit donations and sponsored cake kits assembled and distributed by GBU Life on donors’ behalf.Each birthday cake kit included essential items to create a celebration-ready dessert:• Box of cake mix• 16 oz can of frosting• Pack of birthday candles• 12 oz can of soda• Aluminum foil panThe kits require only a can of soda in place of traditional ingredients like eggs, oil or water. This makes it easy for recipients to enjoy a birthday treat with minimal resources.“Celebrating 134 years is an important milestone for GBU Life, but what matters most is how we use that moment to give back,” said Jennifer Stockdale, Head of Member and Community Engagement. “The Birthday Bash Initiative brings our mission to life by helping individuals and families feel celebrated while strengthening the communities we serve.”What began as a birthday celebration for GBU Life became an opportunity to celebrate others. Thanks to the generosity of members, agents, employees and community partners, thousands of birthday cake kits were distributed to help make special days brighter for children and families in need.More information about the Birthday Bash Initiative is available at inside.gbu.org/birthday About GBU Financial LifeGBU Life is a member-owned, not-for-profit insurance provider that bridges protection with purpose. Through annuity products, life insurance solutions and integrated programs, we empower people to add to their financial security, flexibility and resilience throughout their lives and strengthen meaningful causes throughout their communities. Born in 1892 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, we operate with the highest levels of personal integrity, fiscal responsibility and organization-wide accountability to optimize value for our members, employees and distribution partners. Learn more at GBU.org GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are issued by GBU Life. GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are issued by GBU Life.

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