Pull Up A Chair with Two Guys On A Porch for a Conversation About Bourbon, Mercy, and Freedom with Pastor Scott Sauls

Two Guys on A Porch Podcast | Guest Pastor Scott Sauls and Co-hosts Bradford Crowther and Dr. Jason Hubbard

Two Guys On A Porch podcast welcomes Pastor Scott Sauls for a provocative conversation about bourbon, mercy, faith, suffering, and freedom.

"So we are sitting here, as Christians, not afraid to say that, drinking. How is that ok?" quips the Two Guys on a Porch podcast co-host.” — Bradford Crowther

NASHVILLE, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pull Up A Chair with Two Guys On A Porch for an Honest Conversation About Mercy, Failure and Freedom with Pastor Scott SaulsNASHVILLE, Tenn. — What happens when a pastor, a neurosurgeon and a healthcare executive sit down at a farm in College Grove with bourbon on the table and mercy on their minds? In a new episode of Two Guys On A Porch, pastor and author Scott Sauls joins longtime friends Dr. Jason Hubbard and Bradford Crowther for a candid conversation about failure, shame, grace and the freedom to stop pretending.Recorded at Jason's farm in College Grove, TN where most episodes are filmed, the conversation moves beyond polished answers and religious performance. Sauls speaks openly about personal failure, restoration and the damage that can happen when faith is shaped more by fear than mercy.The episode reflects the heart of Two Guys On A Porch: bourbon may open the conversation, but friendship, faith and the questions men often carry quietly are what keep it going.For anyone who has ever believed in grace but struggled to believe it could still apply to them, this is a conversation worth pulling up a chair for.The full episode is available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Two Guys On A PorchTwo Guys On A Porch is a Nashville-area podcast hosted by longtime friends Dr. Jason Hubbard and Bradford Crowther. Often recorded at Jason’s farm in College Grove, Tennessee, the show brings bourbon, cigars, humor and honest conversation to the same table. From faith, friendship and fatherhood to history, leadership, culture and the questions men often carry quietly, the bourbon may open the conversation—but the stories and relationships are what keep it going.

Two Guys On A Porch Podcast

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