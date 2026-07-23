Haven Treatment Center Earns Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®

Haven Treatment Center Earns The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven Treatment Center is proud to announce that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approvalfor Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation, a nationally recognized symbol of quality that reflects the organization's commitment to providing safe, effective, and compassionate behavioral health.The accreditation was awarded following a comprehensive, unannounced onsite review conducted by The Joint Commission. During the evaluation, surveyors assessed Haven Treatment Center's compliance with rigorous performance standards focused on patient safety, quality of care, leadership, clinical practices, medication management, infection prevention, and continuous performance improvement. Organizations that achieve this distinction demonstrate a commitment to meeting some of the highest standards in healthcare."We are honored to receive The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval," said Margie Barilla, CEO. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering exceptional, evidence-based care while fostering a safe, supportive environment where individuals can begin and sustain their recovery journey. Every member of our organization shares in this accomplishment."The Joint Commission's Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation recognizes organizations that consistently demonstrate excellence in the delivery of behavioral healthcare services while embracing a culture of continuous quality improvement. The accreditation process evaluates every aspect of an organization's operations to ensure patients receive high-quality, person-centered care.At Haven Treatment Center, the accreditation reinforces the organization's ongoing mission to provide comprehensive treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through individualized treatment plans, experienced clinicians, evidence-based therapies, and a compassionate approach to healing, Haven Treatment Center empowers clients to build healthier, more fulfilling lives.Receiving The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval represents an important milestone in Haven Treatment Center's continued commitment to clinical excellence, accountability, and exceptional patient outcomes.

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