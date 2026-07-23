Firefighters capitalize on moderated weather to strengthen lines on Akawa Butte and Brewer fires

Firefighters took advantage of moderated fire behavior overnight to build direct control lines on two major wildfires in central Oregon. While light rain provided some relief, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry remain focused on defending homes as a drying period with sustained winds is expected to return this weekend.

The Akawa Butte Fire near Sisters is estimated at 26,144 acres and is three percent contained. Overnight, crews successfully built direct control lines and installed hose systems in the southern portion of the fire near Indian Ford and Wilt roads. The fire roared Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms swept across the region. The storms brought with them some rain, which helped firefighters as they worked into the late evening and overnight.

Thursday, the 986 personnel assigned to the incident are working to establish a continuous control line around the fire’s perimeter. Structural task forces are focused on point protection and removing debris from around homes to prepare for forecasted wind shifts. Because of the fire's proximity to residential areas, Central Electric Cooperative has deenergized power to homes on Stevens Canyon Road, Pine Glen Road, and areas north of Indian Ford Road.

An in-person community meeting is scheduled for tonight, Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sisters High School Auditorium.

Near Prineville, the Brewer Fire has grown to 32,707 acres and is 5% contained. The neighboring Box Springs Fire is estimated at 15,203 acres with 0% containment and is showing increased activity as it nears a potential merger with the Crosswhite Fire to the east.

Extreme fire behavior on Wednesday challenged crews, but firefighters were able to maintain and extend lines on the southern and eastern edges of the Brewer Fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal structural task forces are actively engaged in defending homes along the south end of the blaze. Three task forces are currently working in the areas of Lofton Creek Road, Sealy Springs Road, and Grizzly Road to secure lines and assist wildland partners.

A community briefing for the Prineville area fires will be held Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at Carey Foster Hall at the Crook County Fairgrounds.

Safety and Information

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for portions of Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. For the most current information on road closures and travel impacts, visit www.tripcheck.com.

Multiple road closures are currently in place near the Akawa Butte Fire, including Middle View Road and Indian Ford Road. Officials remind the public that a Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect for both fire areas. The use of unauthorized drones is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.