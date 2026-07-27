Kelly Carnes Named Trailblazer Of The Year in Tech Policy by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kelly Carnes at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a premier global organization recognized for honoring excellence and leadership across industries, recently selected Kelly Carnes , President and Chief Executive Officer of TechVision21, as the recipient of its prestigious Trailblazer of the Year in Tech Policy Award.The Trailblazer Award recognizes visionary leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to their field, driving innovation, influencing policy, and setting new standards of excellence for future generations. Through her distinguished career spanning technology, business, law, and government, Ms. Carnes has played a pivotal role in shaping technology policy and advancing innovation on both a national and global scale. Her leadership has helped bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, fostering collaboration, competitiveness, and technological advancement.In recognition of her exceptional achievements and lasting impact on the technology industry, Ms. Carnes will be honored with IAOTP's Trailblazer of the Year in Tech Policy Award, as well as the Presidential Award, at the organization's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Kelly Carnes has firmly established herself as a leading authority in technology policy and innovation. A prominent entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and influential thought leader, she has earned national recognition for her expertise at the intersection of technology, business, law, and government. Ms. Carnes currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of TechVision21, a Washington, D.C.-based technology strategy firm that helps organizations navigate complex policy, regulatory, and business challenges in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.Under Ms. Carnes' leadership, TechVision21 has become a trusted partner to multinational corporations, research institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations focused on science and technology. The firm leverages a unique blend of technological, business, and governmental expertise to assist clients in securing financing for research and development initiatives, building strategic partnerships, and advancing their interests in Washington, D.C. Through her vision and guidance, TechVision21 has helped organizations transform innovative ideas into meaningful economic and societal impact.Before founding TechVision21, Ms. Carnes spent eight years serving in senior leadership positions within the United States government. Her public service career began as an advisor to former First Lady Hillary Clinton and later evolved into key technology policy roles serving four U.S. Secretaries of Commerce. She completed a distinguished four-year tenure as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy, a position to which she was appointed by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate. In that role, she represented the Administration before Congress, advocated on behalf of the technology industry, and served as a key representative of the United States in diplomatic discussions with foreign governments and multilateral organizations, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. Carnes built an impressive academic foundation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was inducted into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Society in recognition of her academic excellence. She later graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center, where she distinguished herself as Topics Editor of the highly respected Georgetown Law Journal.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Carnes has received numerous awards and accolades and has earned international recognition for her contributions to technology policy, innovation, and business leadership. In 2025, she was honored by IAOTP as Top Technology Policy Expert of the Year and received the Empowered Woman Award. In 2021, she was recognized by Corporate Magazine as a Top Woman Business Leader and was subsequently invited to join the Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust. Last year, she was featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and named Top Tech Policy Expert of the Decade. In recognition of her extraordinary impact on technology policy and innovation, Ms. Carnes will be honored with IAOTP's Presidential Award and named Trailblazer of the Year in Tech Policy at their annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Carnes is widely recognized as a dynamic speaker and influential advocate for technology, innovation, and global competitiveness. A frequent keynote presenter at technology and business conferences nationwide, she has received extensive media coverage and has been featured in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, BusinessWeek, InformationWeek, CIO Magazine, and The National Journal. She has also appeared on National Public Radio's Talk of the Nation and numerous television and radio programs across the country.Ms. Carnes has served on a variety of influential boards, commissions, and advisory groups throughout her career. These include the Comptroller General's Advisory Board at the Government Accountability Office, the Senior Advisory Group for the Director of National Intelligence, the National Governors Association Commission on Technology and Adult Education, and the Steering Committee for the Commission on the Advancement of Women and Minorities in Science, Engineering, and Technology, commonly known as the Morella Commission. She has also advised respected organizations such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies and BEST: Building Engineering and Science Talent. In 2000, she was selected by the Center for the Study of the Presidency to serve on a distinguished panel charged with providing recommendations to President George W. Bush on strengthening the federal government's capacity for technological development and competitiveness.Looking back, Ms. Carnes attributes her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the mentors who have guided her throughout her journey. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, she remains committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders while completing her forthcoming book, Next Generation Innovation, which explores how technology-driven organizations can successfully collaborate with the federal government to accelerate innovation and growth.Watch Kelly's Video:Learn More:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionalsworldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.