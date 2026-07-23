Virtual Hearings: Elimination of five-minute wait time before hearing

In alignment with the efficiency efforts of the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board, effective immediately, the automatic five-minute wait time for anticipated parties of interest (POIs) to sign in before a virtual hearing has been eliminated. This will provide greater time savings for all, along with real-time assistance for technical issues and language interpretation needs. This newly adopted policy still requires Workers’ Compensation Law Judges (WCLJs) to wait for all POIs to sign in before starting a hearing. As such, we encourage all parties to sign in promptly and ensure your availability during scheduled hearing times. If their calendars allow, WCLJs are encouraged to wait up to 15 minutes for all POIs to sign in and display as “available” for the hearing.

If a 15-minute delay is not possible, WCLJs will allow a five-minute grace period until all POIs have signed in and are marked “available” in the system.

Note: A WCLJ is permitted to initiate the start of the hearing in the first five minutes to troubleshoot technical or other non-substantive issues. Visit the Virtual Hearings section of the Board’s website for more information, including step-by-step instruction for attending a hearing: