Maritime Provinces, Federal Government to Explore Electricity Co-operation, System Integration

CANADA, July 23 - NOTE: The following is a joint release from the governments of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Maritime provinces are at a pivotal moment in their energy transition, with each province committed to ensuring reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity systems for its citizens.

The provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore whether greater regional co-operation could improve affordability, optimize planning and investments, and strengthen system efficiency and resilience in the future. Natural Resources Canada is also a partner.

Over the coming months, they will work together to develop an initial Maritime Regional Resource and Transmission Road Map identifying opportunities for co-ordination across generation, transmission, demand-side resources and emerging energy resources. They will also deliver a preliminary cost-benefit analysis of enhanced regional planning and operational co-ordination, including options for a Maritime Independent Electricity System Operator. More detailed planning and recommendations will follow next spring.

The work will be overseen by a deputy minister steering committee. Input will also be sought from New Brunswick Power, Nova Scotia Power, Maritime Electric and IESO Nova Scotia through a separate committee.

Quotes:

“Over the past five years, Nova Scotia has made significant advances in modernizing our electricity system, and we owe it to ratepayers to keep looking ahead at what more can be done. If this review shows that regional collaboration will generate cost savings and value for Nova Scotians and improve reliability across all three provinces, then we would be very interested in new approaches.”

— Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

“New Brunswick is the Maritimes’ energy hub. From our leadership in nuclear energy to stronger electricity interties across the region, New Brunswick is well positioned to help build a cleaner, more reliable and more resilient electricity system. Working together with our neighbours, New Brunswick will power Canada's energy future.”

— Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick

“As provinces, we are stronger when we work together. This agreement brings the Maritime provinces together to strengthen regional electricity planning and build a more connected system that benefits everyone. For Prince Edward Island, it’s about improving reliability, supporting economic growth and helping ensure Islanders have the secure energy system they deserve.”

— Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“A more connected Maritime electricity system will lower costs for households and improve grid reliability across our region. It’s co-operative federalism in action – working together across jurisdictions to deliver lasting benefits for Maritimers and all Canadians.”

— Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

“Building a more efficient and better-connected electricity system is essential to our energy security, economic growth and the affordable cost of living Canadians rightly expect. We are proud to be working with the Maritime provinces to strengthen regional electricity co-operation, because only through collaboration can we truly build a reliable, affordable and clean electricity system that will benefit Canadians for generations.”

— Tim Hodgson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts:

Maritime electricity systems are interconnected though they operate as distinct provincially regulated systems

examples of regional co-operation include outage response and transmission access arrangements, as well as the new Nova Scotia-New Brunswick transmission intertie and a partnership between New Brunswick Power and IESO Nova Scotia on a new natural gas plant in New Brunswick

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way.