USAMU International Rifle Team Shines at CMP National Matches with Multiple 1–2 Finishes and Team Titles

CAMP PERRY, Ohio — Morning light over Lake Erie has a way of softening the edges of Camp Perry’s century-old ranges. But once the relays begin, the quiet shoreline transforms into one of America’s most demanding proving grounds for competitive marksmanship. This year, as roughly 300 athletes stepped onto the firing lines for the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Smallbore and Air Gun Championships, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team quickly became the group to watch.

Across 10-meter air rifle and 50-meter smallbore—and through qualification relays, elimination finals and team championships—USAMU Soldiers delivered a week of disciplined, confident shooting that produced multiple 1–2 finishes and three major team titles. Their performances didn’t just stand out; they shaped the story of the 2026 National Matches.

Adding to their success, USAMU Soldiers also instructed the CMP’s Smallbore Small Arms Firing School, providing hands-on coaching, mentorship and marksmanship fundamentals to 55 participants.

Precision Under Pressure

The Olympic-style courses of fire at Camp Perry leave little room for error. Air rifle athletes fire 60 standing shots at 10 meters on a target whose 10-ring is barely half a millimeter wide—that's about the width of a pinhead. Smallbore shooters face a three-position test—prone, standing and kneeling—across 60 shots at 50 meters, each governed by strict time limits and a 10-ring just 10.4 mm across.

After two qualification relays, the top eight shooters advance to intense elimination finals where every shot can shift the standings.

For USAMU, those challenges became opportunities.

Air Rifle: Maddalena Sets the Standard

Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, a 2024 Olympic silver medalist, opened the week with a commanding air rifle qualification score of 1,257.2. She was joined near the top of the standings by 2020 Olympic silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky and Staff Sgt. Ivan Roe—part of the USAMU contingent strong enough to place five Soldiers into the final.

In the championship round, Maddalena’s poise carried her to gold with 250.5. Spc. John Blanton III followed with 248.9 for silver, giving USAMU its first 1–2 finish of the week.

Maddalena said the event was exceptionally well run and uplifting, especially with so many junior athletes on the line—an energy that carried throughout the week.

Smallbore: A Second 1–2 Finish

Smallbore qualification brought another surge of momentum. Roe led the field with 1,164-51x, followed closely by Maddalena with 1,161-51x. Spc. Molly McGhin also advanced, adding depth to the USAMU presence in the final.

There, Roe’s consistency in standing carried him to gold with 352.0, while Maddalena secured silver with 342.0. Their performances set up one of the closest aggregate races in recent memory, with Maddalena ultimately claiming the Air Rifle and Smallbore Aggregate Championship by a single point.

Roe later reflected that it was encouraging to see so many new faces entering the sport—an observation echoed by many throughout the week.

Team Championships: Collective Strength on Display

Team events at the National Matches highlight coordination, communication and shared discipline—areas where USAMU thrives.

Air Rifle 4-Member Team Championship

USAMU claimed the National Air Rifle Team title with 5,008.7, finishing ahead of 35 teams. Team members were Maddalena, Roe, Blanton and Staff Sgt. Brandon Muske.

Smallbore 4-Member Team Championship

Roe, Maddalena, Blanton and Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry delivered another decisive victory, scoring 4,600-177x and winning by 104 points.

Air Rifle 2-Member Team Elimination Match

The fast-paced elimination format added a tactical layer to the week. Maddalena and Muske advanced through all rounds to win gold, while Blanton and Roe reached the final four and finished fourth.

Smallbore 2-Member Team Elimination Match

Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada blowing over the lakeside ranges forced officials to cancel the event for athlete safety and visibility.

A Week That Captured the Spirit of the Sport

Camp Perry has hosted America’s premier marksmanship competitions for more than a century, and the 2026 National Matches continued that legacy. For USAMU’s International Rifle Team, the week showcased not only individual excellence but also the strength of a team built on discipline, training and a commitment to advancing marksmanship across the Army and the nation.

With multiple 1–2 finishes, three team titles and a field filled with both seasoned competitors and rising juniors, the 2026 CMP Nationals offered a clear look at the sport’s future—and reaffirmed the enduring skill of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.