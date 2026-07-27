Anil Saini Selected for The Male Trailblazer of the Year Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Anil Saini at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anil Saini , Chief Executive Officer at Madison Intermodal Dba SEI Transportation and Pooja trucking INC . was recently selected for The Male Trailblazer of the Year Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of his extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Mr. Anil Saini will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala More Info: www.iaotp.com/award-gala With almost two decades of experience as a CEO, Mr. Saini has certainly proven himself as a seasoned and trusted professional in his field. In 2010, he assumed ownership of Saini Express Inc. and simultaneously established Pooja Trucking Inc. He owns intermodal drayage companies that utilize the rail system for long-distance transportation, serving a 200-mile radius centered around Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mr. Saini collaborates with well-known retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Home Depot. He offers efficient transportation and delivery services using a diverse fleet of trains and trucks. Prior to his current career, Mr. Saini consistently engaged in entrepreneurial pursuits. He has successfully established and managed businesses in various sectors, including operating a bar and restaurant for over ten years.Before embarking on his career path, Anil completed coursework at the Fox School of Business. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Saini has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was awarded for his selection of Top Business Innovator of the Year. In 2024, he was awarded Top CEO of the Decade and in 2023, he was awarded Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP. The Better Business Bureau has also recognized him for Best Intermodal Company Award 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.Additionally, he was named Nation's Top Professional from Marquis Who's Who and Feature in Entrepreneur, Time, GQ,Fobes, Bloomberg magazines and wall street Journal. And online feature on USA Today and AP news. He is awarded as Global Indian of the year 2023-24 and 2026 in Dubia by AsiaOne. Also Awarded at WCRC 2024 as world’s leading Leader at The Palace of Westminster, Parliament of UK, He graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature and was featured in the international best seller of Top 50 Fearless Leaders and Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for his selections of Male Trailblazer of the Year and Male Visionary of the Year.In addition to his successful business, Mr. Saini is actively involved in his local community. He is affiliated with the Uniform Intermodal Interchange & Facilities Access Agreement. Additionally, he holds memberships in the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and the American Trucking Association.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Saini for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Saini attributes his success to his integrity and passion for excellence through his leadership and services. When he is not working, he enjoys an active lifestyle, including swimming and golfing. For the future, he hopes to further expand his successful business.For more information on Anil Saini, please visit: WWW.SEITRANSPORTATION.COM Watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mka8L-xu31s&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.