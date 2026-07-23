MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela meets with representatives of Gauteng Taxi Industry, 23 Jul

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 23 July 2026, meet with representatives of the Gauteng Taxi Industry.

The meeting follows a series of engagements led by the MEC to address critical issues affecting the minibus taxi sector across the province, including operating licences, compliance, and efforts to build a safe, professional, and sustainable public transport system.

Through continued engagement, the Department aims to strengthen partnerships with industry stakeholders, promote stability within the sector, and advance practical solutions that support safe, reliable, and efficient public transport services for the people of Gauteng.

Media is invited and meeting details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 10h30

Venue: Koedoespoort Regional Office, 1215 Michael Brink Street/Nico Smith Avenue, Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Rofhiwa Tshitahe on 065 663 4819.

For more information, please contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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