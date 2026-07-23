Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches Women's Month 2026, 1 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, will officially launch Women's Month 2026 through the EmpowerHer Market Trade Fair on Saturday, 1 August 2026, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The EmpowerHer Market Trade Fair is a flagship government initiative in partnership with ABSA aimed at advancing women's economic empowerment by creating opportunities for women-owned businesses to showcase their products and services, access new markets, establish business partnerships and engage with potential investors and customers.

The launch recognises the significant contribution women make to South Africa's economy while acknowledging the persistent challenges many continue to face, including limited access to finance, procurement opportunities, markets, information, technology, and business development support. These challenges are further compounded by poverty, unemployment, unequal pay, discrimination, and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The Trade Fair will bring together women entrepreneurs, government departments, state entities, development finance institutions, private sector partners, civil society

organisations and members of the public to strengthen collaboration in support of women's economic inclusion and sustainable livelihoods.

The event also marks the official commencement of the 2026 Women's Month programme, which will be observed under the theme: "Empowered Women Empower the Nation."

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 1 August 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Durban Olive Convention Centre Address: 81 Somtseu Road, North Beach, Durban, 4001, KwaZulu-Natal

The programme will feature:

Official launch of Women's Month 2026 by Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga;

Exhibition of women-owned enterprises from across South Africa;

Engagements with government support institutions and development finance partners;

Business networking and market access opportunities;

Cultural performances celebrating women's achievements; and

Guided media walkabout and exhibition tour.

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance using the link attached. 2026 Women’s Trade Fair – Participant Registration Form – Fill out the form.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Head of Communication.

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