Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Ehlanzeni clean air community dialogue and handover of air quality sensor

Programme Director,

Executive Mayor and Councillors,

Representatives of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government,

Traditional Leaders,

Community Leaders,

Representatives from Civil Society and Community-Based Organisations,

Officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is a great pleasure to join you today in Elandshoek as we gather for this important Clean Air Community Dialogue and the handover of a community air quality monitoring sensor.

Today’s event demonstrates our government's commitment to ensuring that every South African has access to information about the quality of the air they breathe and an opportunity to participate in environmental decision-making that affects their lives.

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa guarantees everyone the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and wellbeing. Clean air is therefore not a privilege. It is a fundamental right.

Air pollution remains one of the most significant environmental health risks facing our country. Exposure to polluted air contributes to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular illnesses, and other health challenges that particularly affect children, the elderly, and vulnerable communities.

Communities in Mpumalanga, especially within the Highveld Priority Area, are familiar with the impacts of air pollution from a range of sources including domestic fuel burning, waste burning, vehicle emissions, industrial activities, dust from roads and mining operations, and veld fires.

The Ehlanzeni District economy is driven by agriculture, forestry, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and transport activities. Some of the contributors to air pollution in the district include:

Forestry and Pulp Production is one of the largest industries in the district. The Ngodwana industrial area hosts the Sappi Nis godwana Mill, one of the largest pulp and paper mills in South Africa. Pulp and paper manufacturing can emit particulate matter, sulphur compounds, nitrogen oxides, and odorous gases if not adequately controlled.

(Agricultural emissions ) Ehlanzeni is a major producer of citrus, bananas, avocados, macadamias and sugarcane. These emissions arise from:



Crop residue burning

Biomass burning for land preparation;

Dust generated by farming activities;

Emissions from agricultural machinery and transport vehicles.

These activities can contribute significantly to seasonal particulate pollution.

(Mining and Quarrying Activities ) Parts of Ehlanzeni, particularly around Barberton and surrounding areas, have mining and quarrying operations. Mining-related emissions include dust from blasting, crushing, hauling and stockpiles, which can affect nearby communities if not properly managed.

(Transport and Freight Movement) The district lies along the strategic N4 Maputo Development Corridor linking South Africa and Mozambique. Heavy-duty freight vehicles, buses and passenger transport contribute emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter and carbon monoxide. Traffic-related emissions are particularly evident around Mbombela, industrial zones and major logistics routes.

(Domestic Fuel and Waste Burning) In rural and peri-urban communities, including areas such as Elandshoek, air pollution can result from:



Burning of wood, coal and paraffin for cooking and heating; as well as

Open burning of household waste;

These sources often contribute significantly to local particulate matter concentrations and can have direct health impacts on households.

Today we are taking a practical step towards addressing these challenges.

The sensor being handed over today forms part of government’s efforts to strengthen community-based air quality monitoring and environmental awareness. Through partnerships with local communities, schools, municipalities and development partners, we are expanding access to air quality information and empowering citizens to become active participants in environmental governance.

The installation of this sensor is important for several reasons.

Firstly, it helps us to better understand local air quality conditions and pollution trends.

Secondly, it improves public awareness by making air quality information more accessible to communities.

Thirdly, it creates opportunities for learners and young people to engage with science, technology and environmental stewardship.

Most importantly, it strengthens the partnership between government and communities in addressing environmental challenges.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Technology alone cannot solve air pollution.

Reducing air pollution requires collective action by government, industry, communities and individual citizens.

Every person has a role to play.

We can reduce pollution by avoiding the burning of waste, using cleaner energy sources where possible, reporting illegal pollution activities, maintaining vehicles properly, and supporting environmental programmes in our communities.

We also need to educate our children about environmental responsibility because they are the future custodians of our natural resources.

I am particularly pleased that young people are participating in today's programme. Through environmental education and citizen science initiatives, we are building a new generation of environmental leaders who understand the importance of clean air and healthy communities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is committed to expanding air quality awareness programmes across South Africa. Through initiatives such as the Air Quality Governance Lekgotla, school competitions, community dialogues, and the South African Air Quality Information System, we are bringing environmental information closer to the people.

Our vision is simple: informed communities, accountable institutions, and collaborative action for cleaner air.

Today's dialogue is therefore not only about handing over a sensor. It is about listening to communities.

We want to hear your experiences, your concerns and your ideas about improving air quality in this area. Community knowledge is essential if we are to develop effective and sustainable solutions.

I encourage everyone present to participate actively in today's discussions and to use this opportunity to strengthen cooperation between communities, municipalities, provincial government and national government.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As I conclude, I want to remind all of us that clean air is everyone's responsibility.

The air we breathe connects us all. The actions we take today will determine the health and wellbeing of future generations.

Let us work together to build cleaner, healthier and more resilient communities across Mpumalanga and throughout South Africa.

I would like to thank all partners, stakeholders, community representatives and officials who contributed to organising this important event.

I wish you fruitful discussions and look forward to the outcomes that will emerge from this dialogue.

Together, let us protect our environment and ensure clean air for all.

I thank you.