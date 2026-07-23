Minister Ronald Lamola hosts his German counterpart for bilateral talks, 22 and 23 Jul

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Johann Wadephul, on a Working Visit to South Africa, on 22 and 23 July 2026.

Ministers Lamola and Wadephul will hold official talks to review progress with the implementation of the Action Plan, including the enhancement of high-level political dialogue, cooperation on strengthening democratic resilience and the Investing for Peace Initiative. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including peace and security on the African continent, the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

South Africa and Germany enjoy a substantive and long-standing relationship anchored in shared democratic values, extensive economic ties and a common commitment to multilateralism. The Bi-National Commission, established in 1996 following President Nelson Mandela’s State Visit to Germany, is the central instrument for managing the relationship and comprises eight senior official-level working groups.

Germany is South Africa’s largest trading partner in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at approximately R295 billion in 2025. More than 600 German companies operate in South Africa, employing approximately 100 000 people. Germany is also among the country’s most significant sources of foreign direct investment and its third largest source of overseas tourists.

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting, to be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 13:00

Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room

Members of the media who are interesting in the arrivals and tête-à-tête photo opportunities are expected to arrive by 11:30.

Media RSVPs: mavusob@dirco.gov.za

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