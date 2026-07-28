systech Appoints Joe Goedereis as Director of Client Success to Strengthen Account Management

Systech Consulting, LLC

Newly created leadership role supports Southwest Oregon businesses with more proactive IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and technology roadmap planning.

The best client relationships have never been built on technology alone.” — Joe Goedereis

ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systech Consulting, LLC, a Roseburg-based managed IT services, cybersecurity, software development, and digital transformation provider, today announced the appointment of Joe Goedereis as Director of Client Success, a newly created position within the company.

The new role marks a formal expansion of systech’s client-success and dedicated account-management model. Goedereis will lead and support account managers Jonathan Walder and Morgan Haitsma, helping guide client strategy, strengthen communication, and ensure consistent follow-through as clients plan ahead, reduce preventable disruption, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and align IT roadmaps with business goals.

For many small and mid-sized organizations, the challenge is no longer whether technology matters. It is whether the business has a clear plan for managing it. Healthcare providers, manufacturers, financial planners, legal practices, utilities, construction companies, and local public agencies are all facing the same pressure: protect data, modernize systems, keep teams productive, and make better technology decisions without carrying the cost of a full internal IT department.

“The role of a managed service provider is evolving,” said Joshua Knox, CEO of Systech Consulting, LLC. “Businesses no longer need a vendor that simply keeps their technology running. They need a partner who understands their business, the industries they serve, and the goals they're working to achieve. We believe that level of partnership will become the new standard, and we intend to help lead that change. That's why we created the Director of Client Success role. Joe brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations, customer service, marketing, and client engagement across multiple industries. His experience will help us build stronger client relationships, deepen our understanding of the organizations we serve, and continue redefining what businesses should expect from their technology partner.”

As Director of Client Success, Goedereis will focus on proactive client communication, technology roadmap planning, account alignment, service adoption, and long-term business outcomes across managed IT, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, cloud strategy, backup and disaster recovery, network infrastructure, business voice, managed wireless, software needs, and modernization efforts.

“The best client relationships have never been built on technology alone,” said Goedereis. “They're built on communication, trust, and a genuine understanding of the business you're serving. As technology continues to evolve, our responsibility is to understand our clients' businesses as well as their technology so every recommendation we make supports their goals, their operations, and where they want their business to go. When we do that well, we're no longer just managing technology. We're helping our clients build stronger businesses. Technology will continue to change. The importance of understanding our clients never will.”

The newly created position also strengthens systech’s dedicated account-management structure by giving clients a clearer path for strategic conversations about budgets, security priorities, lifecycle planning, software adoption, and operational needs.

“The break/fix model doesn’t work anymore,” said Greg Ekborg, Marketing Director at Systech Consulting, LLC. “Waiting for something to fail before taking action puts businesses at risk and slows them down. The companies that succeed today are the ones taking a proactive approach—planning ahead, addressing issues before they become problems, and using technology as a strategic advantage. That’s where client success really makes a difference.”

Businesses interested in learning more about systech’s managed IT services, cybersecurity services, client-success model, or technology roadmap planning can visit systech.io or contact the team directly.

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