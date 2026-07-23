Trade, Industry and Competition on Feira Internacional de Angola 2026

Angola–South Africa Chamber of Commerce welcomes SA Business Delegation

The South African business delegation participating in the Feira Internacional de Angola (FILDA) 2026, taking place in Luanda from 21–26 July 2026, has been warmly received by the Angola–South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a welcome reception in Luanda today.

Held under the theme “Building Bridges for Trade and Innovation,” the reception provided an opportunity to strengthen business relations and promote trade and investment cooperation between South Africa and Angola.

The South African business delegation to Angola, comprising companies in the agro-processing, steel and metal fabrication, engineering and mining, and chemicals sectors, has been supported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to showcase their proudly South African products and services at FILDA.

According to the General Secretary of the chamber, Mr Alex Francisco, South Africa’s presence in Angola for FILDA reflects a strong growth relationship between Angola and South Africa. Francisco said as Angola continued to diversify its economy, there were myriad collaborations opportunities for businesspeople across various sectors, including manufacturing, mining, energy and logistics.

“The chamber remains committed to connecting businesses from both countries by facilitating investments, partnership building, market guidance and sustaibable growth that promotes long-term community skill development and sustainable development, whilst strengthening economic ties between Angola and South Africa. We thank the South African bussinesspeople for choosing to do business in Angola and wish them successful business relations and joyful stay in Angola,” added Francisco.

Speaking at the same event, the South African Acting Ambassador to Angola, Ms Vuyisa Mandile said South Africa’s participation underscored a continued commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with Angola and expanding commercial partnerships across the African continent.

“Angola offers an increasingly attractive investment environment. The government has undertaken significatnt economic reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, promoting private sector participation, diversifying the economy beyond oil and attracting foreign direct investment. The South African companies are well positioned to contribute their expertise, innovation, and technical capabilities to Angola’s development priorities,” said Mandile.

She emphasised that the South African Embassy was working closely with the Angola-South Africa Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders to promote economic diplomacy and create enabling environment for businesspeople.

FILDA is the largest international business and multi-sector exhibition in Angola. The 2025 edition attracted approximately 1 800 companies from 18 countries, generating business volume exceeding $60 million.

For media enquiries and interview requests:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

Email: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za or Mediarelations@thedtic.gov.za

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