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Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Paralytic Shellfish Toxin levels in Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) advises the public that paralytic shellfish toxin (PST) levels in mussels and oysters from the monitored production areas in the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone have decreased to below the regulatory safety limits for human consumption.

Recent monitoring has confirmed that PST levels in mussels and oysters from the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone are within safe levels for human consumption. Shellfish from these approved production areas may therefore be harvested, marketed and consumed, subject to continued compliance with the official shellfish monitoring and control programme. The monitoring programme is implemented in line with local and international standards.

The DFFE will continue to monitor toxin levels and will issue further advice should conditions change.

For media enquiries, please contact: 
Zolile Nqayi 
Cell: 082 898 6483 
E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

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Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Paralytic Shellfish Toxin levels in Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone

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