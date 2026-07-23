Minister Gayton McKenzie approves departmental financial assistance for both South African Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Teams

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, has approved departmental financial assistance of R3 million to enable both the South African Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Teams to participate fully funded at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from 14 to 30 August.

The intervention follows reports that the South African Hockey Association (SA Hockey) was facing a funding shortfall of approximately R3 million ahead of the tournament, and that members of both national squads risked having to personally cover a significant share of their own World Cup costs. In recent days, national team players have spoken publicly about the financial strain of representing the country, describing out-of-pocket costs running into tens of thousands of rand per player once flights, accommodation, visas and tournament fees are accounted for.

“Our hockey players have already done South Africa proud, arriving in Europe as reigning African champions in both the men’s and women’s competitions. It cannot be right that athletes who have earned that place on the world stage through years of sacrifice are then asked to fund their own participation. Representing your country is a national honour and a national responsibility. It should never be a personal financial burden,” said Minister McKenzie.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will transfer the funding subject to the conclusion of a formal funding agreement and full compliance with all applicable governance, financial management and reporting requirements. As a condition of the support, SA Hockey has been required to submit a comprehensive report on the circumstances that gave rise to the shortfall, to account in full for the utilisation of the funds provided, and to submit a Financial Turnaround Plan setting out how it will strengthen its financial sustainability and governance ahead of future international tournaments.

The Minister emphasised that the intervention is made strictly in the national interest to safeguard this tournament, and should not be read as a standing commitment by Government to cover operational or financial shortfalls at national federations. DSAC continues to engage federations across all codes to strengthen governance and financial resilience, so that funding crises of this kind do not recur on the eve of major international competitions.

The Minister wished both the Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Teams every success as they carry South Africa’s hopes to Belgium and the Netherlands next month.

Enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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