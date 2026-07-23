The Presidency on outcome of inquiry into fitness to hold office of Adv Andrew Chauke

President Cyril Ramaphosa has communicated to Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke that he has been exonerated by the Nkabinde Panel of Enquiry that probed the Director’s fitness to hold office.

President Ramaphosa established the Enquiry on 29 September 2025 in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

The mandate of the Enquiry was to investigate and determine whether Adv Chauke was fit and proper to continue to hold office in the context of certain serious allegations regarding his fitness and propriety to hold such office.

President Ramaphosa placed Adv Chauke on suspension with effect from 20 July 2025, pending finalised of the Enquiry.

The Panel chaired by Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde considered extensive oral evidence, documentary evidence, expert opinions, witness statements and legal submissions.

The Panel has found that there was no credible evidence upon which it could conclude that Adv Chauke had taken prosecutorial decisions as alleged in respect of the Cato Manor matter, or that he had acted unlawfully in the performance of his coordination functions.

The Panel has also found that Adv Chauke’s decision to provisionally withdraw the murder and related charges against former Crime Intelligence head, General Richard Mdluli, and to refer the matter to an inquest was not irrational.

In view of these and other findings that exonerate Adv Chauke, President Ramaphosa is satisfied that there is no basis upon which to conclude that Adv Chauke is unfit to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions.

The President has thanked Adv Chauke for his cooperation throughout the enquiry process and expressed his trust that the finalisation of this matter will enable Adv Chauke to continue discharging his constitutional and statutory responsibilities with dedication and integrity in service of the National Prosecuting Authority and the nation.

President Ramaphosa has also reiterated his appreciation to Enquiry Chairperson Justice Nkabinde, assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga for the manner in which they undertook their task.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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