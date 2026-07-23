Employment and Labour achieves 100% performance on 2025/26 Annual Performance

Minister's in-year monitoring reveals outstanding gains as Public Employment Services achieves 100% performance

According to the Department's 2025/26 Annual Performance Report presented during the Minister's In-Year Monitoring meeting, Public Employment Services, Inspection and Enforcement Services, and Labour Policy and Industrial Relations each achieved 100% of their annual performance targets, while the Department attained an overall performance level of 86%

Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, has commended provincial offices and officials of the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) for delivering exceptional results across key employment and labour market programmes during the 2025/26 financial year.

The commendation follows the presentation of the Department's Annual Performance Report during the Minister's In-Year Monitoring (IYM) Meeting held on 23 July 2026, where the Department reported an overall performance achievement of 86%, with 24 out of 28 annual targets achieved. Three core programmes, Public Employment Services (PES), Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), and Labour Policy and Industrial Relations (LP&IR), each achieved a perfect 100% performance score.

A major highlight of the report was the outstanding performance of the Public Employment Services (PES) Branch, which improved from 83% in 2024/25 to 100% achievement in 2025/26, successfully attaining all eight of its annual targets.

Through the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system, the Department registered 1 129 464 work-seekers, exceeding the target of one million registrations and achieving 113% of the target. Every province exceeded its registration target, with Free State achieving 147%, Mpumalanga 127%, Limpopo 119%, Eastern Cape 115%, Northern Cape 114%, North West 112%, Gauteng 111%, KwaZulu-Natal 108%, and Western Cape 103%.

The Department also recorded exceptional results in the registration of employment opportunities on ESSA. Against a target of 120 000 opportunities, a total of 268 210 employment opportunities were registered nationally, translating to an impressive 224% achievement rate. Gauteng led with 307% achievement, followed by Free State (279%), North West (262%), Limpopo (248%) and Northern Cape (239%).

These opportunities translated into real employment outcomes, with 116 044 work-seekers successfully placed into employment opportunities, surpassing the target of 70 000

placements and achieving 166% of target. Limpopo achieved 234%, Gauteng 220%, Free State 183%, Northern Cape 172%, Mpumalanga 155%, and North West 155%.

The Department further provided 357 843 registered work-seekers with employment counselling services, representing 133% achievement against target, while also conducting 11 job and career fairs, exceeding the planned nine events.

Minister Meth said; "The performance reported during our Minister's In-Year Monitoring process demonstrates that the Department of Employment and Labour is making a meaningful impact in the lives of South Africans. Through the Employment Services of South Africa platform, we have surpassed all our targets for work-seeker registrations, employment opportunities and job placements. The fact that every province exceeded its registration targets, while provinces such as Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and North West recorded exceptional achievements in employment opportunities, confirms that our interventions are yielding positive results."

"I wish to congratulate all provincial offices, labour centres and officials who have worked tirelessly to ensure that unemployed South Africans are connected to opportunities. These achievements bring us closer to our vision of creating pathways into employment, supporting inclusive economic growth and restoring hope to millions of job-seekers."

Minister Meth also applauded the performance of the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) Branch, which achieved all four of its annual targets. During the reporting period, the branch conducted 309 659 workplace inspections, exceeding the target of 298 104 inspections. In addition, 99% of non-compliant employers were served with notices within the prescribed 14 days, while 85% of referred cases were settled or referred for prosecution within 30 working days, significantly exceeding the target of 65%.

The branch also conducted 26 high-impact blitz inspection campaigns across sectors such as construction, hospitality, wholesale and retail, contributing to improved compliance with labour legislation and strengthening worker protections.

The Minister further welcomed the performance of the Labour Policy and Industrial Relations (LP&IR) Branch, which achieved 100% of its annual targets. Notable achievements included the successful review and publication of the National Minimum Wage, publication of Employment Equity reports and public registers, production of labour market research reports, and the processing of 100% of labour organisation registration applications within prescribed timelines.

Minister Meth encouraged the Department to continue with its commitment to building on these achievements throughout and intensifying efforts to create employment opportunities, protect workers' rights and improve labour market outcomes across South Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

082 697 0694/ teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

Website: www.labour.gov.za

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