MEC Anton Bredell opposes latest court application aimed at derailing Central Karoo corruption investigation

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has confirmed that he will oppose the latest High Court application brought by Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance and National Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, seeking to terminate the Provincial Government's Section 106 investigation into the affairs of the Central Karoo District Municipality.

Minister Bredell said the application is the latest in a long series of legal attempts by Mr McKenzie to frustrate an investigation into serious allegations concerning the municipality.

After Mr McKenzie refused to cooperate with the section 106 investigation in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, Minister Bredell approached the court in May 2024 for a compliance order compelling his cooperation. The High Court (Western Cape Division) ruled in favour of the Minister and ordered Mr McKenzie to provide the requested information to the investigators.

Since then, Mr McKenzie has unsuccessfully challenged the ruling through a series of appeals to the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal, the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal and, finally, the Constitutional Court in April 2026. With the Constitutional Court's decision, all available avenues of appeal were exhausted, and the matter was regarded as finalised. Correspondence was subsequently sent to Mr McKenzie requiring his cooperation in compliance with the court order.

The origins of the investigation lie in concerns surrounding public funds raised by Mr McKenzie for the benefit of the municipality. Questions arose after fundraising proceeds intended for the municipality were not initially deposited into the municipality's official bank account. Serious questions remained regarding the handling and administration of the fundraising initiative, together with other governance concerns that warranted an independent statutory investigation.

The Minister further noted that the investigation has also been obstructed by failures to comply with lawful investigative processes and court orders requiring cooperation with the investigators.

"Instead of answering legitimate questions, Mr McKenzie has repeatedly sought to avoid scrutiny through litigation. Every delay serves only to postpone accountability to the residents of the Central Karoo," Minister Bredell said.

The latest application argues that the Province's authority to continue the investigation expired after four months. Minister Bredell rejects this interpretation of the law and believes it is inconsistent with both the purpose of the Municipal Systems Act and the Province's constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight over local government.

"The practical consequence of Mr McKenzie's interpretation would be that any municipality or public official under investigation could simply delay matters until the statutory period expires and thereby escape proper scrutiny. That cannot have been Parliament's intention."

Minister Bredell said the Western Cape Government is confident that the Court will reject what amounts to another attempt to derail a lawful investigation.

"This latest application is a cynical attempt to frustrate the wheels of justice. The residents of the Central Karoo deserve transparency, accountability and the truth. The Western Cape Government will continue to defend its constitutional responsibility to ensure good governance in municipalities, regardless of who may be implicated."

Media Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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