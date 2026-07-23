Rockspring Closes $28.2 Million Loan to Begin Development of The Highlands in Marble Falls

The Highlands is a master-planned development providing finished development sites for single-family homes + apartments, townhomes, estate lots, commercial pads

The Highlands will deliver much-needed housing and amenities to a community that is attracting folks who are seeking a high quality of life with convenient access to both Austin and San Antonio.” — David Orr, Regional Director – Central Texas at Rockspring

MARBLE FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockspring , a Texas-based real estate firm with more than three decades of experience across the state’s fastest-growing markets, is moving forward on The Highlands, a planned 254-acre mixed-use community along Manzano Mile at FM 1431 in Marble Falls. The firm has closed a $28,204,026 construction loan in addition to a Public Infrastructure Development Bond that is being finalized with the City of Marble Falls. Site development and infrastructure costs are projected to exceed $70m.The Highlands is a master-planned development providing finished development sites for 467 single-family homes along with apartments, townhomes, estate lots and commercial pads, which is ideally located adjacent to city schools and within 5 minutes of downtown Marble Falls, offering convenient access to shopping and all services. Rockspring will be providing the horizontal development — the roads, utilities and site work that lay the foundation for the community — ahead of vertical construction, which will be carried out by other developers and home builders.The project reflects Rockspring’s approach to land in Central Texas: identifying well-positioned property early and shaping it into a community with a genuine sense of place, rather than another cookie-cutter development. The financing was provided by Forman Capital, a private direct commercial real estate lender, whose team on the transaction included Scott Mehlman, Ty Regnier, Brett Forman and Ben Jacobson.“This is a significant step for Marble Falls, which is benefiting from the same growth driving so much of Texas, plus offering a quality of life that keeps drawing families and businesses to this Highland Lakes region,” said David Orr, Regional Director – Central Texas at Rockspring. “The Highlands will deliver much-needed housing and amenities to a community that is attracting folks who are seeking a high quality of life with convenient access to both Austin and San Antonio. Our site provides superior access to city services and schools while also providing the exceptional Hill Country views this area is known for.Marble Falls sits within the broader Austin MSA, one of the most dynamic growth markets in the country, and Rockspring has been investing in and developing Texas land since 1993, with a track record built on deep regional expertise and long-standing relationships in the markets it serves.###About RockspringRockspring is a multidisciplinary real estate firm headquartered in Houston, with offices in Austin and San Antonio, and more than 30 years of experience across the Texas Triangle. The firm offers an integrated suite of brokerage, investment and development services spanning residential, commercial, retail, industrial and land development. With approximately 25,000 acres sold and $1.5 billion in collective commercial real estate transactions, Rockspring pairs on-the-ground local insight with institutional-grade discipline to build communities and deliver lasting value. Learn more at rockspring.com.

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