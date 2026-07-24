DataPhilanthropy Makes $8.5 Million Gift to Food Share of Ventura County in Support of $50 Million New Food Bank

Lead gift from Jeff T. Green’s family foundation, DataPhilanthropy, helps fund 85,000-square-foot facility set to double the region's hunger-relief capacity

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Share of Ventura County announced an $8.5 million gift from DataPhilanthropy , Jeff T. Green’s family foundation, in support of Food Share’s $50 million “Feeding Our Future” capital campaign.Green is the founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, the leading independent demand-side ad-tech platform, headquartered in Ventura, California.DataPhilanthropy is built on the belief that philanthropy should be guided by data-driven evidence, learning, and a clear understanding of impact. It supports nonprofit partners working to create meaningful change for the people and communities they serve. Previous grants have supported organizations including California State University Channel Islands, Mount Sinai, buildOn, and The Ruth Cheatham Foundation.Food Share serves more than 250,000 food-insecure people each year, nearly one in four Ventura County residents. As rising costs and pressure on public assistance programs increase demand, Food Share’s current facility limits how much food it can accept, store, and distribute.Last year alone, space constraints forced Food Share to turn away nearly 8 million pounds of food. The new facility will significantly expand Food Share’s ability to meet the community’s growing needs."This gift is transformational," said Monica White, President & CEO of Food Share. "We are deeply grateful to DataPhilanthropy for supporting this legacy project. With $4.5 million left to raise, the finish line is within reach, making it possible to serve our neighbors today and for generations to come.”"Food Share plays a critical role in our community and in the western United States,” said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk. “This is the community where we founded and built our company. Too many families are working hard and still struggling to put food on the table. Food Share had the vision and commitment to help more people, but they didn’t have the space. This gift is meant to expand the space a little and expand the impact a lot."President of DataPhilanthropy, Dr. Richard Yao said, “In Ventura County, many families are facing impossible tradeoffs between food, housing, health care, and other basic needs. By helping move more fresh and shelf-stable food into the community, Food Share’s new facility has the potential to reduce the difficult monthly tradeoffs that food-insecure households face. DataPhilanthropy is proud to support more reliable and sufficient hunger relief.”The announcement coincides with The Trade Desk's HEART Giving Day. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to Ventura County, Food Share will welcome The Trade Desk employees to its Oxnard headquarters for a day of volunteer service.##About Food Share of Ventura CountyFood Share, Ventura County's food bank, is the largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization in the county, serving over 250,000 food-insecure people annually. Staff and volunteers distribute over 23 million pounds of food, equivalent to more than 19 million meals, through its 200 pantry and program partners each year. Food Share is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, and California Food Banks. For the latest information on where to find food, how to volunteer, and how to support Food Share, http://www.foodshare.com/future About DataPhilanthropyDataPhilanthropy is a private philanthropic organization focused on helping nonprofit partners pursue, measure, and understand impact. Its approach centers on clear investment hypotheses, meaningful outcomes, and learning over time, with an emphasis on whether philanthropic capital contributes to meaningful change for the people and communities served. For more information, visit https://dataphilanthropy.org/ or find DataPhilanthropy on LinkedIn.DataPhilanthropy Contact:Dr. Richard Yaorichard.yao@data-philanthropy.orgMedia Contact:Shelly Mittalshelly.mittal@thetradedesk.com

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