Michael Carter selected for Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Michael Carter at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Carter, attorney, author and freelance writer, was recently selected for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Mr. Michael Carter will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With four decades in the industry, Mr. Carter has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Carter has practiced law in numerous settings over his career. He practiced law as a trial lawyer doing mainly medical malpractice defense for 25 years. Since 2009 he worked for the state of Indiana as a Deputy Attorney General and then went to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). He currently works for FSSA’s Division of Family Resources, where he works as the Director of Contract Compliance. In his spare time, he writes fiction and does freelance copywriting.Mr. Carter authored his debut novel, “In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve,” which is a dramatic comedy that explores the individual costs of America’s toxic work philosophy and culture and the obsession with productivity in an entertaining and satirical style. His writing has received praise, including being featured by Reader Views and a positive write-up from Kirkus Reviews. He recently finished his second novel, titled “Unborn Soul.”Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to law, writing, and speaking.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Carter earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and then his Juris Doctor from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law, both at Indiana University. He is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association and is currently active with the American Writers & Artists Institute.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Carter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. The FSSA awarded him a Certificate of Appreciation for Dedicated Service in Extraordinary Circumstances, while the office of the Indiana attorney general presented him with a Certificate of Excellence in Public Service. In 2020, Mr. Carter was featured in The Indiana Lawyer, a leading publication covering legal matters in the state. In both 2024 and 2025, he was awarded with Top Professionals and Top Attorney by Marquis Who’s Who. In addition, he was awarded Top Published Author and Attorney of the Year for 2025 by IAOTP and most recently he was selected to be published in Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. This year he was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was interviewed on TIP Radio by Miss Universe Michelle Mclean. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala this December for his current selection of the Lifetime Achievement Award in addition to being published as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Carter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”In addition to a successful career, Mr. Carter is also well regarded for contributing to his wider community, including being part of a social equity work group, a community engagement team, and his church’s social justice committee.Looking back, Mr. Carter attributes his success to his resilience, motivation and a strong work ethic. When not working, he enjoys playing the “blues” on electric guitar, traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In the future he hopes to continue his literary pursuits.For more information, please visit: www.michaellcarter.com and www.MichaelCarterCopywriting.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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