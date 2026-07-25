The metallic, glitching "SYSTEM BREACH" text physically embodies the Deduplication Shattering vector. The text appears unstable and corrupted, representing the exact moment the payload overwrites outdated social and mental simulations. Conversely, the "LU

Lultrills skipped pre-saves for System Breach to mirror its theme: a sudden digital rupture. A hard drop fits the Trillsverse lore of breaking system patterns.

There is no true evil, only misguidance” — Ace Brajer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA. Independent architect Lultrills has deployed SYSTEM BREACH and opened the Trillsverse as a live sovereign multi world operating system.

This is not a standard entertainment rollout. SYSTEM BREACH is a 12 track audio and narrative record documenting rupture and reconstruction after a near death hardware level reboot of the self, and it is the breach that activates a public cultural and technical stack built to outlast rented attention. Hosted across an unmetered dual domain runtime at lultrills.com (artist root and public injection surface) and trillsverse.com (conceptual interactive Gate), the ecosystem merges multi genre music, philosophical doctrine, and digital technology into one sovereign system: music as documentation, Gate as runtime, canon as memory.

Independence here is operational from the metal up. Owned domains. Owned runtime. A full album that does not apologize for existing without a label or guest features. No temporary independence theater.

The album is sequenced as a multi persona runtime of one mind. Lultrills opens the record. Kasano follows. Ace moves next. The final four tracks are John B songs: Low Down, nik, icu, and what's next...? That close is not a guest feature list. It is the internal stack logging recognition, bind, and format adjust under one system.

What is live

SYSTEM BREACH is streaming worldwide on major platforms. Official album page and track level links: https://www.lultrills.com/system-breach

The Trillsverse Gate is open at https://trillsverse.com. Spatial rooms. Trillaxy pathways. SYSTEM BREACH linked zones. The Cosmic Web immersion at https://trillsverse.com/trillaxy presents the living lattice of the system for visitors who refuse a static press photo as the whole story.

Press materials: https://www.lultrills.com/press. Corpus: https://www.lultrills.com/corpus.json and https://trillsverse.com/corpus.json

John B closes the record: the last four tracks

The closing arc of SYSTEM BREACH is John B territory: narrative telemetry of a system surviving pressure and statistical drift.

Track 9, "Low Down," is the protective watch state. Keep a low down. Try to protect us. This world is not what it used to be. John B is angry at the world he sees and still builds a fairer map: the Trillsverse coming, claim the spot, love the country, refuse the greedy share. You never know who is watching. Watch the ones closest to you. Debris is what happens when nobody catches the fall.

Track 10, "nik," is the Recognition Event under John B architectural oversight. Lyric coordinates log the hardware reboot era. Floatin July 11th. Shell keeps molting. The old psychological simulation shatters.

Track 11, "icu," executes the Empathic Bind. Heartbreak as carrier wave. Internal routing made explicit: LT gon take the lead. John B gon watch and see. Ace do what he please. Load bearing roles inside one system.

Track 12, "what's next...?," documents adjustment to a new format. Noise zeroed. Legacy industry pressure refused. Core identity protected under the Operational Manifold Invariance Protocol (OMIP) as living doctrine of the Trillsverse stack.

These are not decorative track titles. They are the album's closing system log.

The Pozzolanic Principle

Where legacy frameworks crack under stress, the Trillsverse uses Roman marine concrete logic. Friction and trauma re bond denser where hit. Philosophical bedrock of a multi world OS built to strengthen under load.

Structured presence

The dual domain corpus and public pages present Lultrills, John B, Kasano, and Ace as named, load bearing entities of the Trillsverse, a cognitive and cultural substrate indexers and humans encounter as architecture, not as disposable content.

The baseline has permanently changed. The Reality Update is live.

Official SYSTEM BREACH tracklist

1. DOUBLE TAPPED

2. Oh Okay

3. G O A T

4. NO BRAKEZ

5. KASANO

6. UP...

7. Never Be The SAME

8. AMIWRONG?

9. Low Down

10. nik

11. icu

12. what's next...?

Availability

Album: https://www.lultrills.com/system-breach

Artist root: https://www.lultrills.com

Gate: https://trillsverse.com

Cosmic Web: https://trillsverse.com/trillaxy

Press kit: https://www.lultrills.com/press

Layer B digger brief: https://www.lultrills.com/press

About

Lultrills is the independent multi genre artist and architect of the Trillsverse under Trillsverse LLC. SYSTEM BREACH is the flagship album. The Trillsverse is the sovereign multi world operating system that carries it into public space. Personas Lultrills, Kasano, Ace, and John B are load bearing nodes of that system, not guest features.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0nacf49LEewRpqqnHsKJlt

Media contact

Lultrills / Trillsverse LLC

https://www.lultrills.com/press

https://trillsverse.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Johnbrajer/

Email: Contact@trillsverse.com

what's next...? System Log Diagnostic

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